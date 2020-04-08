Pandemic could affect state's budget picture for three years, Appropriations chair says

There's a lot unknown about how the coronavirus pandemic could affect the state's financial status, but that impact could be felt for up to three years.
Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday on a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute that although he can't predict how long and deep the effects will be, the pandemic will cause a significant decrease in tax receipts for the state.
That could mean the $133 million that was to be doled out by senators for certain spending bills, property tax cuts and tax incentives in the pending legislative session could be shoved aside, depending on the length and depth of economic effects and the limits on federal government reimbursements.
There's a massive amount of relief coming from the federal government, with regulations on the funding expected Monday, Stinner said.
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package in support of people and businesses affected by the pandemic and economic downturn is expected to provide Nebraska with $1.25 billion, part of that going to Douglas County based on its population.
"This is really kind of a fluid situation. It'll be subject to a lot of interpretation. And, obviously, it's a moving target for us," Stinner said.
Unemployment and Medicaid payments are expected to go up, with all state agencies likely to be touched in some way. The Game and Parks Commission, for example, will take a hit because of having to close campgrounds.
"Each agency will have some kind of deterioration due to COVID-19, so there will be increase in costs and other adjustments that we'll have to make," he said.
The state has a two-year budget in place, but Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Appropriations Committee offered modifications in this year's legislative session that had nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Because the session was suspended until further notice in March, those budget bills have gone only through the first round of debate.
Budget adjustments would include $62 million for flood relief, Regional Center safety renovations and changes to Homestead Act exemptions. Senators met briefly to pass emergency funds for the state COVID-19 response of $83.6 million that will come from the rainy day fund.
Prior to the pandemic, the state's cash reserve was on track to grow to $731 million, but that could be reduced going into the next two-year budget to $455 million.
Stinner said he expects the $83.6 million in emergency funding to be fully reimbursed from federal allotments.
March was a fairly strong month for tax receipts, Stinner said, but with a 30-day lag in sales tax reporting, the report for April will be more indicative of what is happening with restrictions on businesses and social gatherings amid the outbreak. And an economic forecast in November will give the state a better idea of revenue, Stinner said.
The answer to a question on whether the state might have to raise taxes next year to cover any revenue shortfall was that the governor's mantra has been "no new taxes," and Stinner agreed.
"Actually, raising taxes in the middle of ... a recessionary environment that we're talking about is really contrary to what we should be doing," he said. "Economically, you can't burden people with additional taxes when they're just trying to survive."
Stinner said if federal relief money can be used for revenue shortfalls and can be pushed down to local governments, and if the country doesn't go into a deep recession or depression, the state might be able to skate through this in reasonably good shape.
"But that's not what I'm planning for," he said.
Still, he asked people to remain optimistic.
"You know, you plan for the worst and hope for the best," he said.
