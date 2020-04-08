Pandemic could affect state's budget picture for three years, Appropriations chair says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There's a lot unknown about how the coronavirus pandemic could affect the state's financial status, but that impact could be felt for up to three years.

Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday on a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute that although he can't predict how long and deep the effects will be, the pandemic will cause a significant decrease in tax receipts for the state.

That could mean the $133 million that was to be doled out by senators for certain spending bills, property tax cuts and tax incentives in the pending legislative session could be shoved aside, depending on the length and depth of economic effects and the limits on federal government reimbursements.

There's a massive amount of relief coming from the federal government, with regulations on the funding expected Monday, Stinner said.

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package in support of people and businesses affected by the pandemic and economic downturn is expected to provide Nebraska with $1.25 billion, part of that going to Douglas County based on its population.

"This is really kind of a fluid situation. It'll be subject to a lot of interpretation. And, obviously, it's a moving target for us," Stinner said.