Palmtag moves to set the record straight in District 1 election

Slama should not have allowed it, Palmtag said, but when she did, she should have taken responsibility for it and apologized to the district voters and to Palmtag for that character assassination.

When asked about that Wednesday, Slama said only that she remained focused on the real issues facing her district, including property tax relief, broadband expansion and COVID-19 and flood recovery, and would not talk about the flyer.

Palmtag said it was disturbing that Gov. Pete Ricketts said he supported the dishonest ad. She said she has helped many politicians she believed in, and had worked on fundraisers as far back as Congressman Doug Bereuter and as recent as campaigns for Fortenberry and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

"I have been contacted by many people in the GOP, saying they had no knowledge of those ads whatsoever," she said.

Palmtag said people in District 1 she talked to believed the ad and were surprised to learn she wasn't an atheist, but instead is Catholic.

"We are focusing on the issues and trying to right the wrong," she said, "and get the truth out."

Palmtag said since a letter went out from Heineman and former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Bob Kerrey supporting her, her fundraising has gone up.