Omaha state senator's father dies from COVID-19

State Sen. Tony Vargas said Wednesday his father, Antonio Vargas, died in New York from complications of the coronavirus.

Antonio Vargas, 72, who lives in Long Island, New York, had been in a hospital there in intensive care and on a ventilator for the past month.

"I am sad to share with you that he passed away earlier this morning at 4:17 a.m.," Vargas said.

Vargas' mother, Lidia, 71, also tested positive for the virus. She was able to remain quarantined at home and has since recovered, Tony Vargas said in a statement.

Lidia and Antonio Vargas immigrated to the United States from Peru in the 1970s. Tony Vargas grew up in Long Island.

“My father has always been a source of quiet strength for our family," Vargas said. "He has always been a fighter and, for the last month, fought for his life, to overcome this disease. Words cannot describe what this loss means for me, my mother and brothers, and all of our family and friends here in the U.S. and in Peru.”

In a Facebook post, Vargas pledged to continue to try to make his father proud, and to work to be a better husband, son, father, and friend to all loved ones and those in their community.