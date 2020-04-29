You are the owner of this article.
Omaha state senator's father dies from COVID-19
Omaha state senator's father dies from COVID-19

Vargas

Sen. Tony Vargas posted this picture of his family on Wednesday.

State Sen. Tony Vargas said Wednesday his father, Antonio Vargas, died in New York from complications of the coronavirus. 

Antonio Vargas, 72, who lives in Long Island, New York, had been in a hospital there in intensive care and on a ventilator for the past month. 

"I am sad to share with you that he passed away earlier this morning at 4:17 a.m.," Vargas said. 

Vargas' mother, Lidia, 71, also tested positive for the virus. She was able to remain quarantined at home and has since recovered, Tony Vargas said in a statement. 

Lidia and Antonio Vargas immigrated to the United States from Peru in the 1970s. Tony Vargas grew up in Long Island.  

“My father has always been a source of quiet strength for our family," Vargas said. "He has always been a fighter and, for the last month, fought for his life, to overcome this disease. Words cannot describe what this loss means for me, my mother and brothers, and all of our family and friends here in the U.S. and in Peru.”

In a Facebook post, Vargas pledged to continue to try to make his father proud, and to work to be a better husband, son, father, and friend to all loved ones and those in their community.

He also thanked everyone for their encouraging and supportive messages during this difficult time. 

Vargas called on all our elected, community, public health, and medical leaders across the state to do everything they can to protect the health and well-being of Nebraska’s working families, especially, he said, the workers on the front lines, including health care professionals and food processing and meatpacking plant workers.

Vargas issued a reminder that COVID-19 cases in Nebraska are continuing to rise and people must continue to be cautious, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

“This is deeply personal for me," he said. "I don’t want another family to go through what we are experiencing right now. Please, if you can, continue to stay home, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing and wear a mask in public.

"If you have symptoms, call a health care provider and get tested right away. By doing this, we have the opportunity to prevent this tragedy for others and stop this virus from spreading even further.”

Cards and condolences can be sent to Vargas' Capitol office at P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509.

