Omaha senator corrects her statement about white nationalist who testified at gun bill hearing

Friday, Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt sent a news release to media condemning DEGuns Firearms Sales and Services gunsmith David Pringle's white supremacy statements at a hearing on a gun-related bill.
Over the weekend, she walked that statement back a bit.
Hunt had said Pringle, when asked to respond to allegations by proponents that he is associated with white supremacy, responded, “I love my race more than any other race, just like I love my family more than any other family.”
That statement was accurate.
But her statement about Pringle then stating a well-known white supremacist rallying cry and dog whistle known as "The 14 Words" was not.
A 2018 story in the Journal Star reported that according to his Facebook profile, Pringle is a former leader of the Alaska chapter of National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group, and as of 2016, was the chief of staff of the National Vanguard, a white nationalist and neo-Nazi organization based in West Virginia.
Saturday, Hunt corrected herself and shared the transcript of Pringle's comments in front of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
"That I’m a white supremacist? Or that I’m a neo-nazi or something? I know David Duke. I was the membership coordinator for the National Alliance. I love my race. More than any other race, just like I love my family more than any other family. And my children more than any other children," he said. "I don't hate races that aren’t my own. I don't hate families that aren’t my own. I don't hate children that aren’t my own."
Pringle went on to tell the committee that he is the recipient of hate, and is attacked constantly — like he was at the committee hearing by proponents of the gun-related suicide prevention bill (LB816). At least two people testifying in support of the bill read from news media accounts about his white nationalist ties.
Hunt said Pringle has contributed to National Vanguard and is active on the racist forum Stormfront.
Hunt repeated that white supremacy must be actively and persistently rejected, and elected officials must draw a bright line against normalizing racism and white supremacy while working to promote policies of equality and inclusivity.
"What happened yesterday in the Judiciary Committee was a chilling representation of the increase in white supremacist violence in Nebraska," she said. "Leaders in every sector of society must deny every last ounce of comfort to white supremacy."
