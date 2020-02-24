Omaha senator corrects her statement about white nationalist who testified at gun bill hearing

Friday, Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt sent a news release to media condemning DEGuns Firearms Sales and Services gunsmith David Pringle's white supremacy statements at a hearing on a gun-related bill.

Over the weekend, she walked that statement back a bit.

Hunt had said Pringle, when asked to respond to allegations by proponents that he is associated with white supremacy, responded, “I love my race more than any other race, just like I love my family more than any other family.”

That statement was accurate.

But her statement about Pringle then stating a well-known white supremacist rallying cry and dog whistle known as "The 14 Words" was not.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 2018 story in the Journal Star reported that according to his Facebook profile, Pringle is a former leader of the Alaska chapter of National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group, and as of 2016, was the chief of staff of the National Vanguard, a white nationalist and neo-Nazi organization based in West Virginia.

Saturday, Hunt corrected herself and shared the transcript of Pringle's comments in front of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.