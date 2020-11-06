'Oh, what a good idea': Lincoln senator can be credited with Nebraska's unique Electoral College system

And since then, two Democratic presidential candidates have benefited in Nebraska's 2nd District: Barack Obama in 2008 and Joe Biden this year.

Schimek's bill passed and was signed into law by Gov. Ben Nelson, and since then many bills have been introduced to turn Nebraska back into a winner-take-all state. Such bills were passed twice, in the mid-1990s, and vetoed both times by Nelson.

Democrats, sometimes joined by Republicans, have fought the winner-take-all bill attempts through the years. The system of dividing electoral votes allows the state to attract a little more attention from presidential candidates.

In 2016, Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, a registered independent, was instrumental in keeping the winner-take-all bill (LB10) introduced by Omaha Sen. Beau McCoy from getting a final vote. He used extended debate to squelch a vote on the bill, which died after a cloture motion was defeated by one vote.

Chambers said he opposed the bill because it would mean non-Republicans in this state would never have a say in elections of presidents.

The 2nd Congressional District is most in need of a system like this, he said, because it has the largest black population in the state. The 1st District that includes Lincoln has a much smaller black population.