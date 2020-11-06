'Oh, what a good idea': Lincoln senator can be credited with Nebraska's unique Electoral College system

State Sen. DiAnna Schimek heard at a conference in 1990 about a novel idea of allowing electoral votes to be decided by popular vote in congressional districts.
"I thought, 'Oh, what a good idea,'" she said in an interview Thursday.
She came home from the conference, talked to other state senators about it and decided she would introduce a bill in the 1991 session to change Nebraska's winner-take-all system to allow for districts to individually have a voice.
She got two Democrats and two Republicans to join her: Sens. Don Wesely of Lincoln, John Lindsay of Omaha, Dennis Baack of Kimball and David Bernard-Stevens of North Platte.
It was a close vote on all three rounds, she said, getting just the minimum 25 votes needed.
After the first round, she said, the Republican Party caught wind of it and wrote strongly worded letters to all the Republican senators about its opposition. At that time, those letters weren't such an effective way to convince legislators to do anything, she said.
"We took nonpartisanship more seriously, I guess," Schimek said.
Her main motivation in introducing the bill was to allow people to think their vote counted, that they could go to the polls and feel like they might be able to make a difference in the presidential race.
And since then, two Democratic presidential candidates have benefited in Nebraska's 2nd District: Barack Obama in 2008 and Joe Biden this year.
Schimek's bill passed and was signed into law by Gov. Ben Nelson, and since then many bills have been introduced to turn Nebraska back into a winner-take-all state. Such bills were passed twice, in the mid-1990s, and vetoed both times by Nelson.
Democrats, sometimes joined by Republicans, have fought the winner-take-all bill attempts through the years. The system of dividing electoral votes allows the state to attract a little more attention from presidential candidates.
In 2016, Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, a registered independent, was instrumental in keeping the winner-take-all bill (LB10) introduced by Omaha Sen. Beau McCoy from getting a final vote. He used extended debate to squelch a vote on the bill, which died after a cloture motion was defeated by one vote.
Chambers said he opposed the bill because it would mean non-Republicans in this state would never have a say in elections of presidents.
The 2nd Congressional District is most in need of a system like this, he said, because it has the largest black population in the state. The 1st District that includes Lincoln has a much smaller black population.
"In Omaha, that existence of the problem of racism is always there. It's always entrenched, and as I've said, it's going to always be there," he said. "As long as there are white people in charge in America, there is going to be racism and racism is going to dominate."
He saw that at some point Nebraska's division of presidential Electoral College votes would make a difference.
"And if that difference can be made, I want the opportunity for it to be made to be there," Chambers said. "Let the winner take what the winner won, fair and square, and don't deprive others of that if they should win."
It is particularly pleasing to him, he said, that the 2nd Congressional District vote this year took a vote from President Donald Trump, whom he has frequently criticized on the floor of the Legislature. In 2017, he introduced a resolution seeking the president's expulsion from office.
"Absolutely. It might be the nail in his coffin," Chambers said Thursday of the 2nd District vote. "And if it's not the linchpin, it at least has an impact."
Two senators, registered Republicans Tommy Garrett and Bob Krist, switched their votes on cloture in 2016 to bring about the death of the winner-take-all bill. Other Republicans voting against cloture were Sens. Kathy Campbell and Paul Schumacher.
Garrett, it turned out, was angry with fellow conservative senators who had abandoned him and the families who needed his bill to legalize medical marijuana.
"My conservative colleagues can go pound sand," Garrett told the Journal Star after the vote on the winner-take-all bill failed by one.
The last try on getting rid of the divided vote was in 2017, by Sen. John Murante who said the founders understood that states have common interests and cultures, and should speak with one voice in presidential elections. Kenny Zoeller, of the Nebraska Republican Party, said the bill unfairly prioritizes a small group of voters.
The bill was placed on first round, but not debated.
Schimek said she anticipates the bill will be introduced again in the coming year, unless senators decide to give it a "breather" after this year's election.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he supports taking Nebraska back to a winner-take-all presidential vote. But he also said, "I certainly respect the will of the people in Omaha."
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359,757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
