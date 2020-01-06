New property tax relief bill tied to state school aid

The Legislature's Revenue Committee decided Monday to draft legislation to tie additional property tax relief directly to increased state school aid using unanticipated state revenue as the means of funding its proposal.
"Every dollar in extra state aid would result in a reduction in property taxes," committee chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said following a couple of committee meetings at the Capitol interspersed by a discussion with Gov. Pete Ricketts over lunch in the Governor's Residence.
"The state would pick up more costs," Linehan said, and the legislation will be drafted to try to ensure that there will be a corresponding reduction in local property taxes.
It was unclear how many members of the diverse committee would sign the new bill once it's drafted, but Linehan said she feels confident that it will be a healthy majority.
The committee is composed of four rural senators and four senators who represent districts in metropolitan Omaha.
An early analysis of the impact of the proposal suggested it would place budget and spending resource pressures on big-city school districts such as Lincoln, Omaha and Millard.
"This is about property tax reduction," Linehan said, with the state "picking up more costs."
The bill provides for reductions in the valuation of agricultural land and residential and commercial property over a three-year period.
Once the proposal is drafted into a bill, the committee will take a vote to determine how many members will sign onto it and whether it will command the five-member majority needed to turn it into a committee bill.
Linehan said she expects at least five or six sponsors, perhaps more.
The bill would be scheduled for a public hearing following its introduction.
Linehan has been working with Ricketts since adjournment of the 2019 legislative session to see if they can find common ground in supporting a tax reform bill that ultimately would require at least 33 votes in the 49-member Legislature to clear a filibuster that is likely to be mustered by its opponents.
Monday's committee meetings prompted considerable discussion with no clear indication of how many members may ultimately sign on to the proposal.
A couple of committee members remained basically silent.
A proposed new business expansion tax incentives bill (LB720) remains politically tied to the fate of the property tax relief plan; that measure is also being held and shaped by the Revenue Committee.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, sponsor of the bill, is a member of the committee.
The new tax proposal would not impact the state's ongoing property tax relief credit program, Linehan emphasized.
Early estimates of additional state school funding under the new plan begin at $102 million in the first year, rising to $246 million in the third year.
"We're not raising taxes; we're not shifting taxes," Linehan said. "We're providing more school aid. We have heard over and over that property taxes are too high and state aid is too low."
