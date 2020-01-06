New property tax relief bill tied to state school aid

The Legislature's Revenue Committee decided Monday to draft legislation to tie additional property tax relief directly to increased state school aid using unanticipated state revenue as the means of funding its proposal.

"Every dollar in extra state aid would result in a reduction in property taxes," committee chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said following a couple of committee meetings at the Capitol interspersed by a discussion with Gov. Pete Ricketts over lunch in the Governor's Residence.

"The state would pick up more costs," Linehan said, and the legislation will be drafted to try to ensure that there will be a corresponding reduction in local property taxes.

It was unclear how many members of the diverse committee would sign the new bill once it's drafted, but Linehan said she feels confident that it will be a healthy majority.

The committee is composed of four rural senators and four senators who represent districts in metropolitan Omaha.

An early analysis of the impact of the proposal suggested it would place budget and spending resource pressures on big-city school districts such as Lincoln, Omaha and Millard.

"This is about property tax reduction," Linehan said, with the state "picking up more costs."