New property tax reform proposal hits wall of opposition from Lincoln, Omaha schools

The path ahead in the Legislature for the Revenue Committee's newest property tax reduction and school funding reform package began to look familiar on Wednesday: It's going to be uphill.

Urban schools lined up in opposition to the proposal (LB974) at a committee hearing, as expected, citing the potential loss of millions of dollars in school funding, and they were joined by a number of suburban and small-city schools who also argued against the bill.

Meanwhile, some of the state's heavy hitters, including the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed their support for the measure.

The proposal would extend state aid to all schools, rather than the minority of school districts that now receive state assistance under the current school aid formula, while reducing property tax valuations across the state.

The committee has scheduled an executive session on Thursday at which senators could discuss whether to send the bill to the floor of the Legislature for early consideration. Six of the eight committee members signed onto the legislation.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, has estimated a 13% to 15% average reduction in property taxes would occur as the proposal became fully effective.