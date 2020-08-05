New property tax reduction plan sails ahead toward enactment

That funding commitment would rise to $375 million by the fifth year.

Not all rural senators were satisfied with the size of the property tax reduction.

"This is peanuts thrown to the gallery," said Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, a member of the Revenue Committee.

"This is not significant property tax relief," Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said. "A minuscule reduction. This is a decrease in the increase, and not relief."

But Briese said "this is the package deal we've all been working toward."

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson described the agreement as "a huge compromise" and a step forward.

"Is it enough?" Linehan asked. "No, nope, it's not, but it's a start."

Estimates suggest a 6% tax reduction is likely in the first year, climbing to perhaps 18% in subsequent years.

A number of senators expressed concerns about the sustainability of the new state commitment in the face of state government's ongoing budget challenges.

"I continue to grapple with the long-term implications of this bill," said Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, a member of the Appropriations Committee.