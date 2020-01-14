New Nebraska property tax relief plan placed on fast track

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Tuesday introduced a new plan to reduce local property taxes by increasing state aid to schools and placed the proposal on the fast track for legislative consideration.

Six senators agreed to committee sponsorship of the bill (LB974), with Sen. John McCollister of Omaha and Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue deciding not to add their votes.

The committee bill will receive a public hearing next week and appears headed toward early debate on the floor of the Legislature based on Speaker Jim Scheer's expressed desire to act on major tax reform proposals early in the legislative session rather than wait until its closing days.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, detailed the plan at an afternoon news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Sens. Mark Kolterman of Seward, Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, Tom Briese of Albion, Curt Friesen of Henderson and Mike Groene of North Platte lined up behind her at the podium.

"We are increasing state aid to reduce reliance on property taxes," Linehan said.