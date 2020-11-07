New Nebraska Legislature sees no major changes in demographics

Women make up 50.3% of the state's population. In 2015 they were 11 of 49 senators in the Legislature (22%).

A woman replaced a man in only one race this year. In District 49, Jen Day was elected with 50.5% of the vote over incumbent Andrew La Grone.

Day said some provisional ballots are still being counted in her county, although she believes her lead is safe. The race was tight enough that La Grone would have the option for a recount, but only if his campaign pays for it, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Sen. Carol Blood's opponent, Rick Holdcroft, also would have that option in that tight Sarpy County race.

Having more women in the Legislature was a factor, Day said, when she was deciding on challenging La Grone, who was appointed by Ricketts.

"The fact is that I am a woman, and it's always affected a lot of decisions in my life, especially being a mother," she said. "I've always wanted to see better representation in the Nebraska Legislature for women, something that was somewhat more proportional to the population in Nebraska."

Women are underrepresented in all bodies of government in the United States, she said.