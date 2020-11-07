New Nebraska Legislature sees no major changes in demographics

If there's one thing you can say about Nebraska, it's that its voters don't make dramatic changes in the makeup of the state's lawmakers.
That's true with party affiliations, even though the Legislature is officially nonpartisan. Republicans added two seats, for a strong majority of 32, while Democrats now hold 17.
That's significant, because 2021 is the year the Legislature engages in redistricting, which can be contentious. It involves drawing maps for congressional districts and the Legislature's 49 districts.
The Legislature approved a redistricting reform bill in 2016, but it was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The proposal would have created an independent citizens commission to draw proposed maps.
Nationally, going into the election, of the nation’s 7,383 legislators, 52% were Republicans and 47% were Democrats, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Democrats have not held a majority of seats in the nation’s legislatures since the 2010 election, when Republicans took the lead.
In Nebraska, it seems progress in diversity of gender and ethnicity is continually one step forward, one or two steps back.
Women, who can't seem to make progress in raising their numbers of state lawmakers, regressed by one. The 2021 session will have 13 female legislators, just slightly more than a fourth of the body, none of them women of color. That compares with 14 in 2020, which is the highest number in history.
Women make up 50.3% of the state's population. In 2015 they were 11 of 49 senators in the Legislature (22%).
A woman replaced a man in only one race this year. In District 49, Jen Day was elected with 50.5% of the vote over incumbent Andrew La Grone.
Day said some provisional ballots are still being counted in her county, although she believes her lead is safe. The race was tight enough that La Grone would have the option for a recount, but only if his campaign pays for it, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Sen. Carol Blood's opponent, Rick Holdcroft, also would have that option in that tight Sarpy County race.
Having more women in the Legislature was a factor, Day said, when she was deciding on challenging La Grone, who was appointed by Ricketts.
"The fact is that I am a woman, and it's always affected a lot of decisions in my life, especially being a mother," she said. "I've always wanted to see better representation in the Nebraska Legislature for women, something that was somewhat more proportional to the population in Nebraska."
Women are underrepresented in all bodies of government in the United States, she said.
The Legislature increased its ethnic diversity slightly by adding a Latino member from Grand Island, Raymond Aguilar, who served previously in the Legislature. He brought the number of nonwhite lawmakers to five, or 10%. That's better than 2015, in which there were two, or 4%, and both were Black members from Omaha.
The age of lawmakers in Nebraska skews older, with a significant majority — 32 — in their 50s, 60s and 70s. With Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers' exit, there's no one left in their 80s.
'Oh, what a good idea': Lincoln senator can be credited with Nebraska's unique Electoral College system
The younger members, in their 20s, 30s and 40s — 17 of them — make up close to 35% of the body. A dozen of them are Democrats.
The senators usually have a diversity of professions. Next year is no exception. A dozen men and women have law degrees, about 14% are farmers, a number own small businesses, and several are bankers or in health professions or health administrators. A few are retired educators.
The vast majority of senators are college-educated, with at least an associate's degree and many with bachelor's degrees or graduate degrees, including master's and doctor of jurisprudence degrees.
The Legislature will meet next week, including new members, as the Legislative Council to listen to speakers and discuss the operation and major issues of next year's session that begins in January.
Senators will meet next week near Mullen, at the Dismal River Golf Club, and with the COVID-19 surge in the state, they will be able to meet in person or remotely.
Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers said he has been watching the surge in virus cases, and he is encouraging members who have any concerns to take advantage of the remote option for the two days of meetings, Thursday and Friday.
For those who will be attending, a number of safety precautions will be strictly followed, he said, including a mask requirement, social distancing and occupancy limits. Any senator who has symptoms, is being quarantined, tested positive or exposed within 14 days is asked not to attend in person.
