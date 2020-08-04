New Nebraska compromise property tax relief plan emerges

Eventually, the state is expected to pledge $300 million in funding support for the project.

The Revenue Committee sent the new package to the floor on a 6-0 vote, with Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue not voting. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was absent at the time of the vote.

The package was adopted as an amendment to LB1107, a pending property tax revision bill, and rushed to the floor for debate with five days remaining in the 2020 session. Debate is likely to begin as early as Wednesday.

Ahead lie a series of barriers, chiefly the requirement that the proposal will need to gather support from at least 33 of the 49 state senators to avoid being derailed by a legislative filibuster mounted by its opponents.

Revenue Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said she believes "prospects on the floor are very good."

"Everybody won't get everything they want, but everybody's going to get something," she said.

Looking ahead beyond the proposal, Linehan said: "We have more work to do on property taxes."

The new package replaces an earlier proposal devised by the committee that would have provided property tax relief by increasing state aid to schools and reducing property valuations.