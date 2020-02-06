New business incentives package adds rural component

Nebraska's proposed new business expansion tax incentives plan has been revised to add benefits targeted specifically for rural manufacturing and for job retention in the state following business acquisitions.

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, sponsor of the bill (LB720), said Thursday he is content to closely tie movement of the bill to a proposal (LB974) designed to provide property tax relief delivered through state school aid reform.

"I'm OK with that," he said during an interview in the legislative chamber prior to the Revenue Committee's public hearing on the amended legislation.

Supporters of the property tax relief proposal have vowed to tie the fate of the business tax incentives bill to substantial property tax reduction.

"I'll ask to move both of them out of the committee and to the floor," Kolterman said.

"I've worked hard on property taxes, too," he said, "and I think we're going to get something done on property taxes this session.

"I'm willing to wait," he said, although he said he thinks he has the votes to advance the business tax incentives bill on the floor.

"I'm a team player," Kolterman said.