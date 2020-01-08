New bills: Speaker proposes expanding Legislature to 55 senators

In 1962, Nebraska voters approved amendments to the state constitution allowing for as many as 50 state senators to be elected to the only one-house legislative body in the country.

Three years later, after a vote of the Legislature, six senators were added to the 43 that had been in existence since the unicameral began in 1937.

The Legislature has remained at 49 senators ever since, despite the state growing by more than a half million people over the next five decades.

Under a proposed amendment (LR279CA) to the state constitution introduced by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk, voters could be asked to once again give the Legislature permission to increase the number of state senators.

"I think if we're growing, and have grown over the last 60 years, at some point in time, those numbers do have to grow," Scheer said.

His proposal would require the approval of 30 state senators to appear on the general election ballot. A successful vote to change the constitution would give the Legislature permission to add up to six additional senators to its roster, capping the body at 55 members.

A vote to increase the size of the Legislature would require just a simple majority of 25 state senators.