New bills: Proposal outlines rules for restrictive housing in Nebraska prisons

The bill bans double bunking, the practice of putting two inmates in a single restrictive housing cell for any period of time. Double bunking is believed to have been a factor in the 2017 death of Terry Berry, 22, at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was found unconscious on the floor with a towel around his neck in the cell he shared with Patrick Schroeder. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died five days later.

It would also disallow discharging an inmate from long-term restrictive housing directly into the community, and would require giving them at least 120 days to transition from restrictive housing to the community.

Other bills introduced on Thursday:

* BRAND COMMITTEE: The Nebraska Brand Committee would move under the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The bill (LB1165) from Sen. John Stinner of Gering would retain cattle producers’ rights to own and use registered brands, but would remove the inspection requirement.

* OPEN MEETINGS: Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced a bill (LB1167) requiring public bodies to allow members of the public to speak during open meetings.