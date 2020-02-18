New 1,600-bed prison between Lincoln and Omaha proposed

Prisons Director Scott Frakes said Tuesday the state is considering a public-private partnership to build a new, 1,600-bed prison between Lincoln and Omaha to help deal with overcrowding and staffing issues.

That would be one-third again bigger than the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, potentially with an option for expansion of about 800 beds.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the state would operate the prison, but a private company would build it and the state would pay for the construction over a lease period. It's the same type of public-private partnership the state is using to build a new $58.6 million office building and parking garage at 17th and K streets near the Capitol.

During the time the state would lease the prison, the builder would be responsible for the maintenance costs. Frakes said typically these types of lease agreements might span 20 years. The state office building lease will span 30 years.

The first step in exploring a new prison is for the Department of Correctional Services to craft a request for information, referred to as an RFI, which it plans to do within the next 30 days, Frakes said.