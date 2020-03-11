Nebraska supporters of LGBTQ nondiscrimination bill say time is now to pass it

What worries her most in this country, she said, are those that use religious liberty and protections as a sword toward people who don't agree with them, rather than as a shield.

Hunt, who identifies as bisexual, asked how it is that she is good enough to make laws that affect everyone in the state, but not good enough to be out about whom she loves.

She asked those assembled to keep spreading the word about what is needed in Nebraska for full equality, in the workplace, housing, access to services, parental rights, all things that need to improve.

"People do not want to live in a state with legalized discrimination," she said. "This is the first step. This is called the bare minimum, and this is what I expect of my colleagues."

Meyer said fairness and equal treatment are essential for a welcoming economy and are the basis of anti-discrimination laws.

Work and merit should serve as the basis of reward, not factors such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, she said.

"Business thrives when we have the best talent available in Nebraska," Meyer said.