Nebraska state senators examine social justice, police reform bills for 2021

Ruben Cano, principal at Omaha South High Magnet School, came to the microphone in June at Lincoln's NET studio to speak to the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

Cano's voice was full of emotion as he told senators the work to end racism is not done.

"As a person of color, it breaks my heart," he said. "We cannot let the work stop once the protests are done."

As the administrator of one of the largest high schools in Nebraska, he cannot welcome students every fall and tell them they can achieve the American dream, he said, because for them the American dream comes with an asterisk behind it.

He encouraged the eight senators to introduce legislation and seek out policies that will finally put an end to systemic racism. People must not be forced to come back in a year, or two or five, asking them to consider laws that value every citizen so they can know their life is respected, regardless of their color, their age, economic background or legal standing.

The senators completed those June listening sessions, then came back into session July 20 for 17 working days. But other than hours of talking about it during debates, senators weren't able to get much done on Cano's request, and the request of so many of those who came to the listening sessions.