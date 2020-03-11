Nebraska state senator creates website urging GOP to restore its values

His series of tweets on @SenMcCollister went viral, quickly accumulating more than 130,000 likes. His number of Twitter followers jumped from 650 to more than 53,000.

The new website presence is accompanied by an invitation for viewers to make a small donation.

"I've never once asked for donations ever, but I realize this message is pretty important right now," McCollister tweeted. Donations would be used to "help me amplify this message," he wrote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What's driving this?

"I have three kids and two grandsons and we're leaving the world in sad shape for them," McCollister said during an interview in his first-floor office at the state Capitol.

That's it, not any future political ambition after he completes his tenure in the Legislature at the end of 2022 when he would be 75 and term-limited out of office.

"I don't know, perhaps a seat on a utility board or county board or city council," he said, but not a step up to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I've been asked," he said, but it's not something he wants to do or would do.