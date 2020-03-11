Nebraska state senator creates website urging GOP to restore its values

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha has launched a website urging the Republican Party to recover and restore its past values and apply them to the issues of today like climate change, immigration reform, criminal justice reform and "reasonable gun legislation."
The new website presence was heralded by a series of tweets from McCollister, a Republican member of the nonpartisan Legislature, who said he is seeking a return to "a more rational and responsive Republican Party" rather than the GOP of today.
"Republicans didn't always hate public schools," he wrote.
"Republicans didn't always try to bludgeon unions. Republicans didn't always ignore scientists. Republicans used to fight corruption, not promote it. Republicans used to follow the Constitution."
McCollister, the son of a former Republican congressman -- John Y. McCollister, who represented metropolitan Omaha's House district in the 1970s -- wrote: "I am a Republican, but do NOT fit in with most Republicans today.
"The party I remember is the party of Eisenhower. I grew up idolizing Lincoln. I do not belong to the Republican Party of Donald Trump."
Creation of the new johnmccollister.com website comes seven months after McCollister called out his party on Twitter for "enabling white supremacy in our country" by accepting the remarks of "a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base."
His series of tweets on @SenMcCollister went viral, quickly accumulating more than 130,000 likes. His number of Twitter followers jumped from 650 to more than 53,000.
The new website presence is accompanied by an invitation for viewers to make a small donation.
"I've never once asked for donations ever, but I realize this message is pretty important right now," McCollister tweeted. Donations would be used to "help me amplify this message," he wrote.
What's driving this?
"I have three kids and two grandsons and we're leaving the world in sad shape for them," McCollister said during an interview in his first-floor office at the state Capitol.
That's it, not any future political ambition after he completes his tenure in the Legislature at the end of 2022 when he would be 75 and term-limited out of office.
"I don't know, perhaps a seat on a utility board or county board or city council," he said, but not a step up to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I've been asked," he said, but it's not something he wants to do or would do.
McCollister said he has found the reach and influence that he has been able to muster on social media to be "an amazing ride" that has allowed him to reach people and amplify his message to rebuild and restore the Republican Party that he once knew.
"But a few Republicans take issue on a regular basis," he acknowledged.
Meanwhile, McCollister said, he'll continue to work on issues important to his constituents in the Legislature, including additional property tax relief this year.
McCollister handily won re-election in 2018 despite his independent legislative voting record that included disagreement with Gov. Pete Ricketts and the majority of his Republican colleagues on a number of issues.
He has voted to repeal the death penalty and expand Medicaid, opposed voter ID laws, selected a measure to grant Nebraska driver's licenses to undocumented young immigrants who are in the country under protected status as his designated legislative priority bill, introduced legislation to end partisan gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts and promoted development of wind energy.
McCollister represents an economically and politically diverse legislative district that stretches from 72nd Street to 144th Street in central Omaha.
