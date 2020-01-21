Nebraska senators shove aside bill mandating paid sick days

Employees would accrue a minimum of one hour of paid sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked and could not accrue more than 40 hours in a calendar year unless the employer allows.

Opponents, who filibustered the bill, said such a mandate would put a strain on small-business employers and lower pay to employees in order to pay for the benefits.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista said the bill would artificially interfere with market forces the state is experiencing: Low unemployment and strong demand for employees that naturally creates rising wages and a competitive environment to recruit and retain employees.

"I think the best way to see increasing wages and benefits is to keep supporting a strong economy with our policies which I think, by and large, that is what we are doing," Arch said.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said a benefit such as this should be negotiated between an employer and employee.

The bill creates a burden to keep track of the bookwork, he said.

"I think this is intrusion into the workplace," Moser said. "I couldn't feel more strongly that this is the wrong way to go."