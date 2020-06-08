Nebraska senators hear demands for changes in policing and treatment of blacks

A young woman came to the Scott Conference Center in Omaha Monday to tell the Legislature's Judiciary Committee she is angry, sad and tired, but will not give up hope on the effort for equity and justice for black Nebraskans.
"I came here today because I have faith that change will happen in my community and in this nation," said Elexis Martinez. "These past two weeks have strengthened the power in me to be heard, felt and understood."
It was a day for the community to speak to lawmakers about policing, misconduct and racial injustice in Nebraska. They told them they wanted to see a lowering of the amount of dollars spent on policing, de-escalation training, decriminalizing marijuana and establishing citizen committees with actual power.
Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop said it wasn't a day for legislators to speak but to listen to the experiences, concerns and ideas for change of those gathered at the Scott Conference Center in Omaha.
But topics were not limited to police attitudes and lack of protection, and they talked about discrimination in education, child protective services and the forcing out of black child care providers in north Omaha.
Nearly 50 people had spoken to the committee in the first four hours of the listening forum.
Mia Crawford-Gray told the eight-member Judiciary Committee the black community in Nebraska has to deal with this treatment and discrimination over and over again. The answers are out there, but not the will to implement solutions, she said.
A number of those testifying had been to the protests in Omaha and Lincoln and saw police lobbing tear gas canisters at peaceful demonstrators and shooting at them with rubber bullets.
The Rev. Darrell Goodwin, associate minister of the United Church of Christ, said to the committee: "Good people, I want to be able to do my job."
Last year when he first arrived in Omaha he was pulled over three times by Omaha police and the Nebraska State Patrol and given a warning for "driving while black." No other reasons, he said.
At the protests a week ago, trying to minister to people in the gap between protesters and police, he was invited to help with de-escalation. But soon after the 8 p.m. curfew, police fired pepper balls and tear gas at him and others around him when they were trying to exit in the way police told them to go.
"I stood in the wake and watched an Omaha police person shoot a young person in the back with pepper balls seven times," Goodwin said. "You cannot tell me that that was 'in there doing their job.'"
He could not even pray for people as a black person in the state of Nebraska without being afraid of being shot at or peppered, even though the police escorted him "safely in," he said.
"I'm demanding that as a black man in Nebraska I'm able to do my damn job," he said.
A number of people spoke of changes to funding of police departments.
"Defunding the police is inaccurate phrasing," said Lee Hazer. "Let's reallocate funding so police don't have to be all things to all people. Let's help the police respect, refund and restore our community of north Omaha and truly become Omaha Strong."
Dominique Liu-Sang, of Black Leaders Movement in Lincoln, spoke about the death of James Scurlock, a black protester who was shot and killed a week ago by a white bar owner, Jake Gardner, who was not charged despite several gun law violations.
She said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer failed to serve justice in the city of Omaha.
"I'm talking to Don Kleine and Todd Schmaderer. If Mr. Gardner was a black man who killed someone with an invalid weapon, he would have been shot and killed on site," Liu-Sang said.
Armstrong, who had an expired concealed carry permit, could still face misdemeanor charges or citations, officials have said. Kleine, who initially declined to charge the white bar owner later turned over the case to a special prosecutor for a grand jury review.
Many of those testifying asked the committee for these actions:
* De-escalation training for all police officers;
* Diversity training for Gov. Pete Ricketts, mayors, members of the Legislature, city council members and other elected officials;
* Bans on choke holds and strongholds by police;
* Decriminalization of marijuana, that can be used as an excuse to pulll over black people, even when it is not present;
* Registration of police misconduct;
* Restoration of voting rights for felons after their sentences are served;
* Requirement for diversity in all jury panels;
* Changes to mandatory minimum sentences.
The listening forum will continue in Lincoln at 9 a.m. Tuesday at NET, 1800 N. 33rd St.
Salik Ford, 20, told the committee he could end up like James Scurlock,, because the police have taught others to fear him because of the color of his skin.
"Please represent me, too," he said. Please, we want to live."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!