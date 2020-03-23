You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska senators advance emergency funding for COVID-19
Nebraska senators advance emergency funding for COVID-19

Forty-four members of the Nebraska Legislature came together Monday to advance a bill that would provide emergency funding related to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. 

Several senators wore medical face masks, and five were excused from attendance: Sens. Steve Halloran, Robert Hilkemann, Rick Kolowski, John McCollister and Patty Pansing Brooks. 

Only senators were allowed on the floor, no media, and senators were advised not to go into the lobby. But they sat in their usual assigned seats. 

Outside the Capitol, a handful of people held signs on the southeast corner that said' "Empower Most Vulnerable," "Take Responsibility" and "We love our Asian Community." 

The senators advanced the bill (LB1198) to final reading on a voice vote to provide $83.6 million to the Governor's Emergency Cash Fund to aid in the fight of the COVID-19 virus spread.

The money will go to the Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Nebraska Medical Center for such things as medical and laboratory equipment, personal protective equipment, UV light boxes, staffing and testing. 

The emergency funding request was put into a priority budget bill that previously was intended for discretionary funding for restoration of the chamber doors. The money will go from the state's rainy day fund to the governor's emergency cash fund to the military department for a new program: the Governor's Emergency Program -- COVID-19.

Appropriations Chairman John Stinner said the money will be put into a separate fund with a new accounting system.

"We should have a good accounting system. Obviously, this is a fluid situation, but accounting-wise I believe we will be able to account for the funds in a very transparent manner," he said. 

It allows the retention of any unused funds into a single location in the governor's emergency program, he said. And, under the program, recipients of the funds can hire as many people as they need for the emergency. 

Stinner thanked the governor's office and state and local entities for their efforts to combat the outbreak and local providers for their dedication and hard work. 

"We'll get through this," he said. "But now it's our turn to lay down our partisan politics and pass this bill for the state to protect the safety and well-being of all Nebraskans."

Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz, vice chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, said that in the name of legislative intent, and from her perspective, the unobligated resources provided should be prioritized for vulnerable populations served by nursing facilities and federally qualified health centers. 

After advancing the bill, senators stood at ease for about an hour so the bill could be updated and read into the record. 

Stinner said after the vote that, as the session moves forward, if the state receipts come up short, whether it be sales or income taxes, that will have a direct impact on the $280 million excess receipts that previously had been projected to go into the cash reserve, or rainy day fund. So there will be an impact on the reserve from that and from the emergency spending. 

"I don't think anybody understands how deep or how long this is going to last or what effect it's going to have on receipts," he said. 

It can directly affect spending going forward, such as on property tax relief or the tax incentive program (LB720), and any other spending bills, he said. 

Speaker Jim Scheer said a quorum of senators would check in Tuesday for the required one-day layover for the bill and on Wednesday for final reading of the bill, with an emergency clause. It would then be moved to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature and would go into effect as soon as he signs it.  

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

COVID-19 emergency funding

Total Request: $83,619,600

DHHS Public Health

* Local response efforts - $38.1 million 

This will provide additional funding for personal protective equipment and other supplies to local jurisdictions, and support to local health departments for staffing, personal protective equipment, call centers, information technology needs including additional laptops and servers, and other essential expenditures.

* HHS Staffing -- $4 million 

Due to the size of the response and need to cover response needs, additional staffing expenditures are needed to cover costs for overtime and additional staff. The areas that need immediate surge and sustained staffing are epidemiology, support services (administrative, communications, and data entry), emergency preparedness, and contracts for staffing in epidemiology and interpreters to meet the increased demands of the division of public health.

* Surge staffing for veterans hospitals and HHS care facilities -- $13 million

Additional staffing expenditures are needed to cover costs for overtime and additional staff to maintain facility healthcare coverage needs. The areas that need immediate surge and sustained staffing at veterans homes and HHS care facilities including nursing, administrative, and other health care professionals. This was calculated to cover a surge of 50% in additional staffing needs in the event staff is unable to care for individuals at the facilities due to staff quarantine or isolation requirements.

UNMC

* COVID-19 lab testing -- $515,000

This would augment the cost of the reagents, laboratory personnel, and equipment to conduct the COVID-19 lab testing for the state. This would include funds to purchase a combined sample extraction/detection robot for efficient and accurate serial processing of specimens, reducing staffing needs. This would be to support increased efficiency and capacity of statewide SARS-CoV-2 testing through the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory .

* Lab equipment, software programming and personnel - $2.5 million

The equipment includes higher throughput automated equipment for microbiology and molecular diagnostics. The increased testing throughput will be implemented on a fast track within the next two to four weeks but would support a prolonged outbreak, which is likely, as well as help prepare for future outbreaks. All funds would be dedicated to support statewide needs.

* UV light boxes -- $100,000

As personal protective equipment become more difficult to obtain through supply chains, we anticipate the need to use UV light boxes to provide tertiary cleaning of N95 respirators for reuse by healthcare workers. Initially, one unit and one light meter (measures device effectiveness), eventually 100 units/10 meters for distribution to hub hospitals. UNMC/Nebraska Medicine will validate with one unit. If validated and shown to be effective, we would develop a protocol and suggest ordering 100 to share with statewide for hub hospitals to maintain N95 availability in their regions.

* Knowledge Center - $343,900

This system is used by coalitions and all stakeholders across the state to establish an interoperable platform for communication, bed tracking, resource sharing, and an overall interoperable platform. Stakeholders include public health, healthcare, emergency medical services, and emergency management for varying counties as well as state entities. Funds would be used to purchase the system and extend it for use across the state.

Ready Reserve

* Available reserve- $25 million

Unobligated reserve amount in the event additional funds are necessary.

