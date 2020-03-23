Nebraska senators advance emergency funding for COVID-19

Stinner said after the vote that, as the session moves forward, if the state receipts come up short, whether it be sales or income taxes, that will have a direct impact on the $280 million excess receipts that previously had been projected to go into the cash reserve, or rainy day fund. So there will be an impact on the reserve from that and from the emergency spending.

"I don't think anybody understands how deep or how long this is going to last or what effect it's going to have on receipts," he said.

It can directly affect spending going forward, such as on property tax relief or the tax incentive program (LB720), and any other spending bills, he said.

Speaker Jim Scheer said a quorum of senators would check in Tuesday for the required one-day layover for the bill and on Wednesday for final reading of the bill, with an emergency clause. It would then be moved to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature and would go into effect as soon as he signs it.

