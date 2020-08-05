Nebraska senators advance abortion method ban

As legislative days ticked down, senators spent Wednesday morning trying to address multiple issues rather than focus on the one bill on the agenda.
But somehow, Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist's bill that would prohibit a method of abortion known as dilation and evacuation, made it to the finish line for its first round of debate by just after noon, advancing on a 34-9 vote.
It started with one senator — Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne — questioning whether the rules were being followed with a property tax bill scheduled to be debated in the afternoon.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who was presiding over the Legislature during the morning debate, dismissed the point of order and tried to move on to Geist's bill.
Then Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt took a point of personal privilege to object to Foley presiding over Geist's anti-abortion bill as president. She said he had not controlled debate when LB814 was brought out of committee and that he had a clear conflict of interest.
“The lieutenant governor’s public expressions of support for LB814 should be enough to question whether he should preside before this body. His inability, or incapacity, or unwillingness to enforce the basic rules of fairness and decorum during debate on this bill shows that he is not fair and impartial and should not be presiding when this bill is being debated,” Hunt said.
A photo of Foley wearing a "Pass LB814" sticker was floating around social media Wednesday. His role in presiding allows him to rule on motions and manage the speaking queue.
At one point, there were three, maybe four, different issues being considered and debated.
Speaker Jim Scheer told senators the issue brought up by Wayne, on whether rules of order were being followed and whether the property tax bill could be what's known as a speaker major proposal, would be addressed in the afternoon.
The question of whether Foley should be presiding over the morning debate was never addressed, apparently because Foley chose not to step down. He has a constitutional right to preside, Scheer said later. A queue of senators wanting to speak on the bill was never followed, and speakers were called on if they raised their hands or called up to the president's desk.
It was a bit of a procedural tangle.
Geist stood up at one point and said she had heard enough about how unimportant people thought her bill was, and it showed the lengths people would go to to keep it from being debated.
"You don't scare me," she said.
It was after 11 a.m. when debate finally seemed to center on the bill.
Geist said the bill would not keep women from getting a second-trimester abortion. The bill does not prohibit removing the remains of a fetus that has already died.
Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers argued that a Supreme Court ruling, in a late-term abortion case that originated in Nebraska, said that any interference with the dilation and evacuation procedure would place an undue burden on a woman's right to make that choice before viability. And Nebraska agreed, he said, that any bill that impinged on the D&E process would be unconstitutional.
If the bill would pass, any organization could use that position to challenge the constitutionality of Geist's bill, he said.
The bill would provide for criminal penalties for physicians who perform live D&E abortions, as well as mechanisms for civil remedies and injunctive relief.
Hunt said all pregnancies are different, which is why the one-size-fits-all bill has no place in Nebraska statutes.
"If you are not a physician, a patient, then you have no place telling doctors what is best for those patients," Hunt said. "Seventy-five percent of women who get this procedure already have kids ... are not stupid. They're not childish. They don't need us to condescend to them and tell them that we know what is best for them, and we don't."
Lincoln senator pushing LGBTQ resolution to affirm, celebrate Supreme Court anti-discrimination ruling
The bill got 34 votes, one more than needed, to stop the filibuster and put it to a vote.
Geist said she would seek to amend the bill on the second round, after working with Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue to define the father without including in the bill that the father must be married to the mother for purposes of a civil lawsuit against the person performing the abortion.
The amendment would also clarify that the state would go as far as constitutionally possible to protect the anonymity of the woman who has the D&E abortion.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!