Nebraska senator who introduced 'red flag' bill said he was threatened by gun enthusiasts

According to the bill, an affidavit could be filed with the court by a family member, household member, law enforcement or a school superintendent if it is perceived that there is a danger from a person with a gun. If the court finds that person poses a significant risk of injuring himself or herself or others with a firearm, that person could be temporarily prohibited from purchasing and possessing guns and required to turn over their guns while the order is in effect.

Due process is followed, according to the bill, allowing the respondent the right to a timely hearing before the protection order is made permanent. It's in effect for 12 months if not rescinded or renewed.

Morfeld said he introduced the bill at the request of the Lincoln Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, he was looking for solutions after the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Judiciary Committee members voted 5-2, with Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne not voting, to advance the bill from committee. Voting against advancing the bill were Sens. Julie Slama of Peru and Tom Brandt of Plymouth. Voting in favor were Sens. Morfeld, Ernie Chambers, Wendy DeBoer, Steve Lathrop and Patty Pansing Brooks.

The bill does not have a priority designation. If it is not debated or advanced in this short session, it would die at the end of the session. It could be reintroduced in 2021.

