Nebraska senator who introduced 'red flag' bill said he was threatened by gun enthusiasts

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld has gotten strong pushback on a bill he introduced last session, and a veiled threat on a gun store Facebook page.
Morfeld's bill (LB58), known as a "red flag" proposal, would allow a court to intervene in extreme cases where people have demonstrated they are a danger to themselves or others, have access to a firearm and have made threats of violence.
Morfeld said that on Sunday a person posting on the Facebook page of Lincoln's Deguns.net Firearms Sales and Service suggested that someone should take the senator for a "helicopter ride," which he interprets as a reference to political assassinations carried out by military juntas. In these "death flights," dissidents are pushed from helicopters over oceans, rivers or mountains.
An Omaha man who is a gun enthusiast, and who has posted the defiant expression: "Molon Labe," or "Come and Take (Them)" on his Facebook page, wrote: "Helicopter ride?????."
Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, confirmed the state's law enforcement agency received the report Tuesday from Morfeld and is investigating the post.
Morfeld said he and his fiancee are concerned for their safety and ability to securely walk out of their house. The gun store's Facebook page published his home address with a photo of him and a red X through it.
In a column this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts wrote about "Protecting the Right to Bear Arms," in which he said Morfeld's bill would be "a clear violation of due process rights under the guise of public safety. LB58 would create a judicial weapon for anti-gun activists who wish to roll back the gun rights enshrined in both our federal and state constitutions."
He encouraged people to contact their state senators to tell them they are opposed to Morfeld's bill.
The National Rifle Association sent out an "In case you missed it" alert on Wednesday under the subject line: "Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts denounces a dangerous 'Red Flag' bill."
You have free articles remaining.
The Lincoln senator said the governor and other advocates can reasonably disagree on the policy merits of the bill.
"But to lie about the judicial process that's put in place and to call it a dangerous bill creates dangerous rhetoric that legitimizes extremists and concerns otherwise reasonable people," Morfeld said Thursday.
And to call it a judicial weapon is inflammatory, he said.
"The governor and the NRA still insist on spreading mistruths about this, which leads to dangerous rhetoric and results," he said.
Ricketts said in the column that it’s important to be vigilant against legislative attempts to erode Second Amendment rights and that LB58 would infringe on the right to bear arms in Nebraska.
According to the bill, an affidavit could be filed with the court by a family member, household member, law enforcement or a school superintendent if it is perceived that there is a danger from a person with a gun. If the court finds that person poses a significant risk of injuring himself or herself or others with a firearm, that person could be temporarily prohibited from purchasing and possessing guns and required to turn over their guns while the order is in effect.
Due process is followed, according to the bill, allowing the respondent the right to a timely hearing before the protection order is made permanent. It's in effect for 12 months if not rescinded or renewed.
Morfeld said he introduced the bill at the request of the Lincoln Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, he was looking for solutions after the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
Judiciary Committee members voted 5-2, with Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne not voting, to advance the bill from committee. Voting against advancing the bill were Sens. Julie Slama of Peru and Tom Brandt of Plymouth. Voting in favor were Sens. Morfeld, Ernie Chambers, Wendy DeBoer, Steve Lathrop and Patty Pansing Brooks.
The bill does not have a priority designation. If it is not debated or advanced in this short session, it would die at the end of the session. It could be reintroduced in 2021.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature