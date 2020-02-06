Nebraska senator wants YRTC girls sent back to Geneva

"Having a single-sex facility with just girls (in Geneva) is a lot better dynamic than having those girls in with the boys, because then the hormones are kicking in," Brandt said. "There's a lot of things that happen when you get girls and boys in close proximity with each other."

The girls and boys at Kearney are not housed together, but are on the same campus. When they came in August, the girls were moving into housing with individual rooms that formerly served as separate quarters for at-risk boys. Now, those boys are in the general population.

The girls now have communal showers rather than individual showers they had at Geneva.

The teachers union sent a letter to senators recommending sending the girls back to Geneva as soon as possible. They said communication between management and staff has deteriorated, and there aren't enough trained staff.

Brandt said the girls have complained they feel like second-class citizens at Kearney.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fiscal note on the bill from the department says a new structure would have to be built in Geneva to return them there and would have to accommodate 40 girls at a cost of $12 million.