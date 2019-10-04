Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who is spearheading the legislative effort to reach agreement on property tax relief and tax reform, said Friday she believes "we're closer than people realize."
"We're in a better place than most people think we are," the chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee said during a panel discussion at the Platte Institute's 2019 legislative summit in Lincoln.
When asked whether a special legislative session to deal with the issue may be in order, Linehan said she might agree to that "if I thought we had 33 votes" and the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Revenue Committee's 2019 tax reform plan was trapped on the floor of the Legislature by a filibuster after an informal vote count showed 28 supporters, five short of the number that would have been required to end debate and move forward with the bill. It subsequently disappeared from the agenda.
But that proposal included a proposed increase in the state sales tax rate and was staunchly opposed by Ricketts while the current committee plan does not include tax rate hikes and centers largely on repeal of dozens of sales tax exemptions.
The estimated $300 million or more in state revenue raised by ending those exemptions would be directed to local property tax relief; committee members are considering whether to also include a decrease in the state sales tax rate in the package.
Linehan emphasized that property taxes are an issue in urban Nebraska as well as in rural areas.
"Omaha metro senators are concerned about property taxes," she said. "It is not just an ag problem."
Hanging over the legislative debate is an initiative petition drive that would place on the 2020 general election ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow Nebraskans to claim a state income tax credit for 35 percent of their local property taxes paid.
That proposal, if approved by Nebraska voters, would blow an estimated billion dollar hole in the state budget, forcing the Legislature to either raise other taxes or reduce state spending, or both.
You have free articles remaining.
"The people are the second house," governing along with Nebraska's one-house Legislature and standing by "if we don't act," Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said.
"People want property tax relief," he said.
Groene, chairman of the Legislature's Education Committee, has been Linehan's partner in developing a comprehensive tax reform and school funding reform package with input from other Revenue Committee members.
Nebraska has "too high property taxes and too high income taxes," Groene said.
If the state does not reform its tax system, he said, retirees and high-income people will move away.
The state's income tax rates are "too high in terms of the national average," Jonathan Williams, chief economist and vice president for the Center for State Fiscal Reform at the American Legislative Exchange Council, said.
A priority for Nebraska needs to be attraction of a new labor force, he said.
Jim Greisch, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Industry public policy chair, said Nebraska's state tax system was formulated in 1967 based on the economy at that time.
"Today's economy is different," especially in terms of the modern flow of transactions, he said, and the state's tax system should be modernized to reflect that change.