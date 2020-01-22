Nebraska's top judge points to court's efforts to provide equal access

Chief Justice Mike Heavican on Wednesday turned the spotlight on the Nebraska Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to "provide equal access to expeditious and fair justice for all Nebraskans."

Heavican pointed to the court's targeted programs and activities aimed at assuring equal access for Nebraskans "regardless of income, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, age or language" during his State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature.

The court has created an "Access to Justice Commission" to meet its goals.

The court's language access program provides interpreters in 65 of Nebraska's 93 counties and, collectively, those interpreters communicate in 49 different languages, Heavican said.

"One of the challenges we are currently facing is the shortage of certified court interpreters, both in Nebraska and nationally," the chief justice said.

"To address this challenge, this year, our Court's Language Access Program collaborated with Northeast Community College in Norfolk to provide a no-cost adult education course for aspiring court interpreters," he said.

That program is the first of its kind in the nation, the chief justice said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}