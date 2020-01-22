Nebraska's top judge points to court's efforts to provide equal access

Chief Justice Mike Heavican on Wednesday turned the spotlight on the Nebraska Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to "provide equal access to expeditious and fair justice for all Nebraskans."
Heavican pointed to the court's targeted programs and activities aimed at assuring equal access for Nebraskans "regardless of income, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, age or language" during his State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature.
The court has created an "Access to Justice Commission" to meet its goals.
The court's language access program provides interpreters in 65 of Nebraska's 93 counties and, collectively, those interpreters communicate in 49 different languages, Heavican said.
"One of the challenges we are currently facing is the shortage of certified court interpreters, both in Nebraska and nationally," the chief justice said.
"To address this challenge, this year, our Court's Language Access Program collaborated with Northeast Community College in Norfolk to provide a no-cost adult education course for aspiring court interpreters," he said.
That program is the first of its kind in the nation, the chief justice said.
Outreach programs have "fostered conversations with Nebraska's Native American communities regarding court relationships, jurisdictional issues and the Indian Child Welfare Act," Heavican said.
"We hope to strengthen Native American communities' confidence in our court system," the chief justice said.
Meanwhile, "the welfare of Nebraska's children and the elderly continues to be a priority for the judiciary," he said.
"Our Through the Eyes of the Child teams continue to work throughout the state to improve the court system's response to abused and neglected children," he said.
Heavican said another judicial branch initiative is "preparing courts for pandemics," which are considered to be a "highly probable" challenge in the future.
Problem-solving courts continue to be "an important and cost-effective judicial resource," the chief justice said. Currently, 32 problem-solving courts are operating in Nebraska, he said, and they include drug and DUI courts, veterans treatment courts, reentry courts and young adult courts.
"These courts effectively reduce recidivism and increase community safety," he said.
