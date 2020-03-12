Nebraska rural-urban issues cause arguments in first round of state budget debate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The Revenue Committee is not the one not trying to negotiate here," she said. "We need some help besides no, no, no, no, no, no, no. That is what we're getting from the larger schools."

She withdrew the amendment but said it will come back on second-round consideration, which could be next week.

The budget includes $1 million in increases in the Opportunity Grant Program. Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas said Nebraska is 35th in the country for need-based state aid awarded to low-income students for community colleges, trade schools and four-year colleges.

About 65% of students qualify for the funding but don't get it.

"This is what our workforce development is about, making sure people can afford and have some access," Vargas said. "We're not where we need to be, but this is a step in the right direction."

Wayne said there are fundamental issues in the budget that he could not support. The budget places rural issues over urban and increases the urban-rural divide, he said.

Millions of dollars are going to rural workforce development housing, he said, but as long as he has been in the Legislature, there has never been an appropriation for affordable housing in urban areas.