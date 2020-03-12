Nebraska rural-urban issues cause arguments in first round of state budget debate

Legislative leaders had intended that senators would discuss and move two state budget bills Thursday and adjourn early in the afternoon for a four-day recess.
That plan was sunk when Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne found multiple examples of spending in the budget he believed benefited rural Nebraskans, but didn't help people in his north Omaha district.
Senators also took time to talk about the COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and closings and repercussions they are causing.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said 90,000 uninsured Nebraskans are facing the possibility of needing treatment or testing for the coronavirus. But the state has delayed implementing Medicaid expansion until October.
"I'm concerned that we are not moving nimbly enough as a state to make preparations," she said.
There are children who may need respite care needs if schools close. "How are we going to keep them out of the hospital and off respirators?" she said.
Near the end of the day, Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner added an amendment to the mainline budget bill that will be discussed on second-round debate next week to make $10 million available for public health emergency response to the virus. It would be distributed to areas where there is a need to provide emergency response to prevent or contain the illness or other virus-related needs.
It took a cloture vote to advance both budget bills. The $9.4 billion mainline bill (LB1008) was advanced 41-2, with Wayne and Sen. Ernie Chambers voting no. The fund transfer bill (LB1009) advanced on a 40-1 vote, with the negative vote coming from Chambers.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan filed an amendment on the mainline budget bill that would ensure $130 million would be appropriated in fiscal year 2020-21 for "property tax relief and state aid to schools."
Property tax reductions are not a line item in the budget, she said, even though in Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget proposal, he called for $520 million in reductions to be delivered through increased state school aid over the next three years, beginning in fiscal year 2020-21 with $140 million.
"That's been the plan all along," she said.
Linehan said Lincoln Public Schools would lose $20 million in state aid next year because property valuations in the district increases; Omaha Public Schools loses $9 million in state aid for the same reason.
She and senators have met with multiple school districts across the state to get ideas on what to do to move the property tax and school aid proposal forward, but they have not gotten ideas from any of them.
"The Revenue Committee is not the one not trying to negotiate here," she said. "We need some help besides no, no, no, no, no, no, no. That is what we're getting from the larger schools."
She withdrew the amendment but said it will come back on second-round consideration, which could be next week.
The budget includes $1 million in increases in the Opportunity Grant Program. Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas said Nebraska is 35th in the country for need-based state aid awarded to low-income students for community colleges, trade schools and four-year colleges.
About 65% of students qualify for the funding but don't get it.
"This is what our workforce development is about, making sure people can afford and have some access," Vargas said. "We're not where we need to be, but this is a step in the right direction."
Wayne said there are fundamental issues in the budget that he could not support. The budget places rural issues over urban and increases the urban-rural divide, he said.
Millions of dollars are going to rural workforce development housing, he said, but as long as he has been in the Legislature, there has never been an appropriation for affordable housing in urban areas.
He said the budget contains $3.8 million for repairs for two tunnels and related canal work in the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District but no funding for West Point residents for repairs of drinking water facilities.
"How do we justify one over the other?" he said. "People who need drinking water should have that."
He said he was tired of giving money to the Property Tax Credit Fund when it doesn't help his community and is disproportionate.
He wasn't interested in rushing the budget bills through because of the virus "situation," he said.
"Well, my community's been in a situation for over 100 years," he said. "I've got people getting shot, 14-year-olds, every day. It's been a crisis every day. I've got kids who can't read, graduating, going to McDonald's and can't fill out applications every day."
Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz, vice chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, disputed Wayne's contention that there was a rural-urban divide created in the budget.
"I think the majority of what this budget does is lift up the state as a whole." she said.
While $3.8 million is going to a water project in western Nebraska, the budget spends $9.2 million on counties affected by flooding in eastern Nebraska, she said.
