Nebraska revenue forecasting board increases tax collection estimate

Nebraska's revenue forecasting board has raised estimates on what the state can expect in sales, income and miscellaneous taxes in the current and next two fiscal years.

The three-year total predicted by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board is an increase of $710.5 million, or $605 million after transfers to the state's rainy day fund and minimum reserve.

Increase estimates for each fiscal year were: $285 million in 2020-21; $118 million in 2021-22; and $307 million in 2022-23.

The state is already $84 million above the August certified tax forecast, and is likely to be $120 million ahead when October is completed, said Chief Fiscal Analyst Tom Bergquist.

Major issues affecting the state's general fund revenue are COVID-19 and flooding-related tax filing deadline extensions, federal tax changes related to the national economic rescue package, the property tax relief credit (LB1107) and legislation-enacted cash fund transfers.

LB1107 is the Legislature's property tax reduction plan passed in August.

“This new forecast is a reflection of the resilience of Nebraskans and the strong economy they have built,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement after the forecasting board meeting.