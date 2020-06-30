Nebraska Republican Party chair: Slama mailing 'crossed the line'

The high-profile Republican battle over Sen. Julie Slama's District 1 seat in the nonpartisan Legislature moved Tuesday into politically explosive territory.
Disclosure of a recorded telephone conversation in which GOP State Chairman Dan Welch apologized to another Republican for the party's mailing attacking Slama's opponent, Janet Palmtag, also contained remarks describing a decision by Gov. Pete Ricketts "to go after Janet hard."
The state party did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
The negative mailing by the party was engineered by Jessica Flanagain, the governor's 2018 campaign manager, former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman has previously said.
The mailing has been attacked as racist in tone by both Heineman and former Democratic Gov. Bob Kerrey.
The internal GOP family scuffle -- both Slama and Palmtag are Republicans -has gained the spotlight in this year's legislative races.
In addition to Heineman, Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry endorsed Palmtag when she entered the race.
Slama, who was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts in 2019, ran far ahead of Palmtag in the May primary election.
The recording was released to the media by Palmtag's campaign.
Welch, the GOP state chairman, said in the recorded phone conversation that the party mailing attacking Palmtag "was not in good taste and it crossed the line" in terms of being acceptable.
The mailing included a photo of Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha positioned next to a photo of Palmtag and argued that Palmtag would stand with radical and liberal elements in the Legislature if she is elected.
Chambers, who is Black, is the highest-profile state senator and often critical of Ricketts.
In the recording of his phone conversation, Welch says: "Our internal process has now been corrected (and) it's not going to happen again."
When he was chosen as state chairman, he says, he told the governor he would "never do dirty work (because) I'm not a hit man."
Palmtag has been described to him as "a good person, a good volunteer, a good Republican," he said.
Following release of the recorded phone conversation by the Palmtag campaign, Welch said that party leaders remain "totally committed" to Slama's election.
