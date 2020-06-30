Nebraska Republican Party chair: Slama mailing 'crossed the line'

Welch, the GOP state chairman, said in the recorded phone conversation that the party mailing attacking Palmtag "was not in good taste and it crossed the line" in terms of being acceptable.

The mailing included a photo of Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha positioned next to a photo of Palmtag and argued that Palmtag would stand with radical and liberal elements in the Legislature if she is elected.

Chambers, who is Black, is the highest-profile state senator and often critical of Ricketts.

In the recording of his phone conversation, Welch says: "Our internal process has now been corrected (and) it's not going to happen again."

When he was chosen as state chairman, he says, he told the governor he would "never do dirty work (because) I'm not a hit man."

Palmtag has been described to him as "a good person, a good volunteer, a good Republican," he said.

Following release of the recorded phone conversation by the Palmtag campaign, Welch said that party leaders remain "totally committed" to Slama's election.

