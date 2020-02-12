Nebraska prison staff oppose proposed changes to restrictive housing

The number of people in restrictive housing has dropped from about 685 in 2015 to 273 as of Wednesday, he said.

The committee also heard from a former inmate, released at the end of January from prison, who described, sometimes through tears, the years he spent in solitary confinement. It drove Timothy Lopez, who served 11 years, to attempt to kill himself, he said, and he still has psychological issues, though he is working hard to overcome them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Your story is just indicative of how we are not doing corrections well, how we are not making our communities or our staff situations safer," said Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. "It's time to change this method. It is not working."

She said the bill was not intended to get rid of restrictive housing but to do it better.

Brian Gage, a former 34-year Department of Corrections employee and warden, and now an instructor at Southeast Community College, told the committee there is an overreliance on restrictive housing, but it seems there are no other choices.