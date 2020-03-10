Nebraska officials not ready to decide on cancellations, closures of schools, large events

Nebraska state senators got a full briefing Tuesday on the COVID-19 virus by state and local health and education officials, and University of Nebraska personnel.
They heard how protocols and decisions are being made to avoid peaks of infection that could overwhelm state hospitals and health care systems. And later that afternoon, they made adjustments within the Legislature to lessen infection risks, including not allowing visitors to sit in roped-off areas in the chamber, canceling an annual St. Patrick's Day party put on by lobbyists, and advising against senators up for reelection campaigning door to door.
All the while, the virus is in and around the state.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster emergency proclamation Monday as eight people who tested presumptive positive for the virus were put in isolation in their homes. Media reported one of those cases was in Pottawattamie County, in a patient who recently traveled to California and works at a Panera Bread in the Council Bluffs area.
Three cases have been confirmed in Nebraska, none considered to be a result of community contacts, but rather from an overseas trip. But the original case of a young woman in Omaha and her father and stepbrother has resulted in the self quarantining and active monitoring of 240 cases, people that came in contact with the woman at a basketball tournament at a Fremont YMCA.
As of Monday, there had been 11 negative tests of people who had been in close contact with the woman.
"Are we going to get a positive test? We figure we will," Dr. Christopher Kratochvil, associate UNMC vice chancellor for clinical research. "We have 11 tests pending today."
Others, such as those who have traveled to a high-risk area, are also self quarantined and being monitored, he said.
There could be 30% to 40% of the U.S. population infected in the next nine months, which would be 96 million cases, Kratochvil said. Case studies show that by acting to spread out the cases, through community interventions involving large gatherings and social distancing, health care systems are less likely to be overwhelmed.
Those interventions could include closing schools and child care centers, canceling large gatherings, implementing telework and social distancing.
One of the tricks is knowing when to pull that trigger, Kratochvil said, which has to be carefully decided because it's consequential. For instance, if schools close, kids who rely on school to get one hot meal a day may not get one.
"So now's the time to be planning how do we address that," he said.
Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt said the department is working with private and public partners to ensure backpack programs can be sustained in the case of school closures.
So far there is no evidence of community spread, which is when a person tests positive who has had no known contact with another person who has tested positive or who has traveled to a high-risk area. Officials are waiting for community spread to make decisions about closing schools and large events, Kratochvil said.
That's the best guidance right now, but things could change in an hour, he said.
The boys state basketball tournament is coming up and officials are weighing the risk of that proceeding, Blomstedt said. Community spread of the illness could change the decision to allow the tournament to continue.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said there is an economic impact and a social impact to these decisions, because when schools close, child care centers close and parents must stay home from work.
"Just know that we're going to act at the local level when we feel it's necessary because we're working directly with our health care providers and our elected officials," she said.
One of the risks to avoid, Blomstedt said, is signaling by the cancellation of one large event that all should be canceled, and then they are canceled in an unorganized manner.
Several student conferences are coming up in the next month or so, including the annual FFA conference in Lincoln with more than 1,000 students from across the state. Blomstedt wants to handle those on a case-by-case basis, and know there is a solid reason to cancel one if necessary.
"We want to make sure those protocols are in place," Blomstedt said.
Three districts -- Fremont, Loganview and Plattsmouth -- have closed for situational reasons that came from potential exposures to the first Nebraska case.
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said she's had questions and concerns from constituents about precautions that should be taken and potential cancellations.
She's worried about using the standard of two community spread cases to determine whether large gatherings such as the upcoming high school basketball tournament should be canceled. The virus could be circulating two weeks before two community cases test positive, she said.
"We have a number of elderly people in this state, so it is disconcerting," she said.
Are the safeguards being downplayed because of the economy? she said.
"I think it's easy to say, 'let's just wait,'" she said. "But why are we waiting?"
