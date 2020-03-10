Nebraska officials not ready to decide on cancellations, closures of schools, large events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So far there is no evidence of community spread, which is when a person tests positive who has had no known contact with another person who has tested positive or who has traveled to a high-risk area. Officials are waiting for community spread to make decisions about closing schools and large events, Kratochvil said.

That's the best guidance right now, but things could change in an hour, he said.

The boys state basketball tournament is coming up and officials are weighing the risk of that proceeding, Blomstedt said. Community spread of the illness could change the decision to allow the tournament to continue.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said there is an economic impact and a social impact to these decisions, because when schools close, child care centers close and parents must stay home from work.

"Just know that we're going to act at the local level when we feel it's necessary because we're working directly with our health care providers and our elected officials," she said.

One of the risks to avoid, Blomstedt said, is signaling by the cancellation of one large event that all should be canceled, and then they are canceled in an unorganized manner.