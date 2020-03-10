Nebraska officials not ready to decide on cancellations as state records fourth positive COVID-19 test

So far there is no evidence of community spread, which is when a person tests positive who has had no known contact with another person who has tested positive or who has traveled to a high-risk area. Officials are waiting for community spread to make decisions about closing schools and calling off large events, Kratochvil said.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said there is an economic impact and a social impact to these decisions, because when schools close, child care centers close and parents must stay home from work.

"Just know that we're going to act at the local level when we feel it's necessary, because we're working directly with our health care providers and our elected officials," she said.

One of the risks to avoid, Blomstedt said, is signaling by the cancellation of one large event that all should be canceled, and then they are canceled in an unorganized manner.

Several student conferences are coming up in the next month or so following this weekend's boys state high school basketball tournament, including the annual FFA conference in Lincoln with more than 1,000 students from across the state. Blomstedt wants to handle those on a case-by-case basis and to know there is a solid reason to cancel one if necessary.