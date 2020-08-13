Nebraska Legislature takes anti-abortion bill over finish line

"Bills like this are written poorly on purpose," she said. "They have problems with the language on purpose."

There's no exception for rape and incest in the bill. There's no cause of action for an unmarried father. The injunctive relief section is messed up, she said.

These bills are used as purity tests for moderates, she said. They are used to put pressure on lawmakers who are often anti abortion but are thoughtful about language and policy.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who supported the bill but insisted it needed work, was one of those. And she was angry, she said, because the bill is poorly written and will cause unintended problems.

"This bill fails to ban the actual dismemberment process," she said. "I am not going to perpetuate a lie."

Geist said she had not been allowed to open on her bill. And she did file compromise amendments she worked on with Blood, but she was never allowed to introduce them because of all the motions thrown onto it.

"I stand by the veracity of this bill. It's well written. The people that wrote this bill know what they are doing," she said. "You can tell me it's unconstitutional. I don't believe that."

The inhumanity of pulling apart a fetus before causing its demise is what this bill is about, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

