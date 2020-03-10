Nebraska Legislature moves to separate YRTCs by gender and advances related bills

Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard said members were uncomfortable with boys and girls on the same campus. During the latest escape this weekend of three girls from the Kearney facility, they stole keys and ran directly to the boys building, she said.

Having them in such close proximity with low staffing ratios is distracting both groups of kids from their rehabilitation, Howard said.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she had concerns about waiting until 2021 to separate the boys and girls.

"I am extraordinarily concerned about these children," she said.

Even before the girls arrived in Kearney last year, it was a volatile situation. Teen girls and boys who are dealing with a lot of trauma and unknowns in their lives are now on the same campus.

"If we do not do something, we are going to be dealing with sexual assault of teenage girls," she said.

Sen. John Lowe of Kearney opposed Brandt's amendment. The Geneva facility is not ready for the full allotment of girls who would be sent there, he said. And it probably won't be ready a year from now.