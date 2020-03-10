Nebraska Legislature moves to separate YRTCs by gender and advances related bills

The Legislature forwarded a package of bills Tuesday aimed at addressing long-running problems at the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth managed to attach his bill that would separate male and female youths, keeping only boys at Kearney and girls at Geneva. That measure was attached to a bill (LB1188) that would mandate the Office of Juvenile Services to establish a superintendent of schools to administer education programs at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers by Aug. 1.
Both boys and girls are now committed to the Kearney center, and some with higher needs are sent to a more restrictive setting at the new Lincoln facility. Several girls are transitioning out of treatment from Kearney to Geneva.
Brandt's proposal would go into effect July 1, 2021. His amendment was adopted on a 32-9 vote.
"Housing girls on the same campus as boys has been a struggle for everyone involved, from the YRTC staff, teachers, parents and the very children we are charged with helping," Brandt said.
Under a Department of Health and Human Services business plan, the girls can be moved from campus to campus with little consistency in teachers and medical personnel. He said that it is a continuation of what has landed them in the youth treatment centers in the first place, and gives them a lack of consistency and a lack of trust in adults.
Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard said members were uncomfortable with boys and girls on the same campus. During the latest escape this weekend of three girls from the Kearney facility, they stole keys and ran directly to the boys building, she said.
Having them in such close proximity with low staffing ratios is distracting both groups of kids from their rehabilitation, Howard said.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she had concerns about waiting until 2021 to separate the boys and girls.
"I am extraordinarily concerned about these children," she said.
Even before the girls arrived in Kearney last year, it was a volatile situation. Teen girls and boys who are dealing with a lot of trauma and unknowns in their lives are now on the same campus.
"If we do not do something, we are going to be dealing with sexual assault of teenage girls," she said.
Sen. John Lowe of Kearney opposed Brandt's amendment. The Geneva facility is not ready for the full allotment of girls who would be sent there, he said. And it probably won't be ready a year from now.
"The problem with the facilities in Geneva is that they are old. They were not built for the type of young ladies that are going there. Excuse me, young women. A lady deserves respect," Lowe said.
The ceilings are too low and the walls are not made to house violent individuals, he said.
One cottage at Geneva, LaFlesche, has been remodeled with 20 beds to house the transition program for the last couple of months before the youths go back to their communities.
At a hearing on Brandt's bill to separate the girls and boys, the department opposed it, saying it has transitioned to a multi-campus system that allows for programming for specific populations of children, intensive behavioral interventions and physical structure for safety and security.
The underlying bill with Brandt's amendment attached advanced to a second round of debate on a 32-4 vote. Those voting no were: Sens. Joni Albrecht, Robert Clements, Steve Erdman and Julie Slama. Lowe and six other senators were present not voting.
Three other omnibus bills that would govern the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers advanced Tuesday:
* LB1140 would put a definition of YRTCs into law and list their requirements to provide such things as safe and sanitary space for sleeping, hygiene, education, programming, treatment, recreation and visitation, and sufficient staffing. Amendments would require operations plans and other prescriptions for the facilities.
* LB1144 would require the juvenile services division to report to the inspector general for child welfare instances such as assaults, escapes, attempted suicides, self-harm by juveniles, property damage and substantiated violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
* LB1148 would provide the treatment plan developed for each juvenile to the committing court and interested parties. The court would have the authority to set the matter for hearing to review the treatment plan and would restrict the juvenile office's authority to change the youth's placement without court order.
* LB1188 also delineates HHS as being responsible for the administration of any building where a juvenile is committed, including daily maintenance, minor repairs, custodial duties and operations of the properties. The Department of Administrative Services would be responsible for structural integrity of the buildings, major repairs, capital improvements and procurement of contractors and material.
