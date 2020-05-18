You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska Legislature expected to reconvene in July
Nebraska Legislature expected to reconvene in July

Speaker Jim Scheer notified state senators Monday that he intends to call them back into session beginning July 20. 

His decision, he said, was based on the current belief that the COVID-19 virus cases will have peaked by that time, and that it will not surge again mid-summer as restrictions are loosened. 

If everything goes as planned, the session would run through Aug. 13.

"Please keep in mind that I reserve the right to alter this 2020 reconvening session calendar should it appear best to do so," he told them. 

Because there are a number of priority bills to debate in the 17 remaining days, including adjustments to the 2020-21 state budget, Scheer is scheduling late-night sessions, except for the last day of each work week. 

Scheer and Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell and others have worked on modifying procedures, based on recommendations by Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Health Director Pat Lopez, to provide a safer environment upon return of senators, he said. 

Lopez and her staff met with Scheer and others in the chamber to provide guidance. Procedures used in March when the Legislature met for three days to pass emergency COVID-19 funding will be continued. Those included no media on the floor of the Legislature and no notes coming in from the lobby. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

