Nebraska leaders talk about whether guns should be allowed at Capitol

The vast majority of opponents who showed up Friday at the state Capitol for a legislative hearing on gun-related bills were respectful and circumspect about the right time and place to carry a gun.
But at least two opponents openly carried assault-type long rifles around the Capitol for several hours. And one of those men, Brett Hendrix, brought it into the hearing room to testify on a suicide prevention measure (LB958) that also initially would have added semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to the category of firearms for which a purchase certificate would be required.
Another bill (LB958), introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and heard Friday, would prohibit the purchase or possession of a firearm by a person who has been convicted of domestic violence or is the subject of a domestic violence, sexual assault or harassment protection order.
A number of senators and staffers were stunned by the presence of guns in hallways and a room where people were testifying and hearing testimony. They were trying to understand a policy in which concealed handguns were not allowed but it was OK to openly carry assault-type rifles.
According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, states are split on restrictions of guns in meetings of state legislatures. California and Florida prohibit both concealed- and open-carry, for example; Texas and Michigan allow both; and Kentucky and Missouri prohibit concealed-carry, except for lawmakers, and allow open-carry.
Cavanaugh stood up during debate on a land bank bill Monday morning and said she was intimidated by the guns present Friday.
She reread the rules governing the Legislature several times over the weekend and found them to be egregiously inadequate, she told senators. The only reason she had security herself was because she asked for it after overhearing in the hallway that people were at the Capitol carrying weapons. Senators and staff were not formally alerted to it, except for Judiciary Committee members.
She was traumatized, she said, but she will continue to show up to "speak truth to power," even when it's personally challenging.
Everyone has a right to be heard, she said, but they don't have a right to intimidate while being heard.
Friday, Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop said he would ask the Legislature's Executive Board to address allowing guns in a hearing room. Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers said Monday that he has asked the board's legal counsel to research laws and rules about guns in the Capitol.
A state law governing concealed handgun permit carriers delineates where those concealed guns cannot be carried, including buildings that contain courtrooms and a meeting of and a committee of the Legislature.
But the law is silent on where an openly carried gun can be taken in the state with regard to public offices and spaces. People with private offices, businesses and other spaces can determine whether weapons are allowed.
The Nebraska State Patrol says you can't bring weapons onto the balcony of the legislative chamber (also no liquids, flash photography, leaning over the railing, yelling, booing or clapping.)
The Capitol Commission has rules that govern bringing certain objects into nonlegislative space, and to special events, said Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley. You can't bring poles attached to signs or flags, for example, into hallways or to news conferences or rallies in the Rotunda.
But there are no weapons bans, other than those in state law.
Ripley said having metal detectors at the doors of the Capitol would fall under the Capitol Commission, which is governed by all three branches: administrative, judicial and legislative.
In 2015, the Executive Board discussed increased security, because there are no real barriers to entering Nebraska's Capitol, its offices or hearing rooms, except for courtrooms and, now, some offices in the tower. Since then, State Patrol presence has increased, but there's no metal detectors except for courtrooms.
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said the Legislature will work with the Executive Board and the Capitol Commission to figure out the next steps regarding guns in the building.
"We definitely need to protect people's First Amendment rights, but we also need to protect people," she said.
Pansing Brooks said by banning proponents' signs at the hearing, the state chose to trample on people's First Amendment rights but to protect people's Second Amendment rights.
She said committee members asked very few questions of testifiers because some were concerned about getting people agitated.
"That isn't good representative government, either," she said.
People should be able to come into their state Capitol and feel comfortable and safe. At the hearing, senators had no flak jackets, she said, and only at the last minute were told how to quickly exit the room.
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld sat in on the Judiciary Committee for the hearings, even though he had been threatened on social media by someone commenting on a post by the DEGuns Facebook page. The DEGuns Firearm Sales and Services lead gunsmith, David Pringle, a former leader of the Alaska Chapter of National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group, was in the hearing room.
Monday, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said a couple of people were in the building he would have preferred hadn't been there, but the bulk of the group was fine. He understood some people are going to be afraid of guns and some aren't.
Hilgers said the State Patrol had an increased presence Friday, and the Judiciary Committee was informed about what could be expected at the hearing. Communicating that to all senators, if it would happen again, will be discussed, he said.
Laurie Churchill, a member of Standing in for Lincoln, was outside the Capitol on Monday with about nine other group members, to protest peacefully about the presence of guns at the hearing. Churchill said she supports "common-sense" gun laws and did not like that people with guns were allowed in the hearing Friday.
"I would not have stayed. I would have been scared," she said.
Churchill said she would like to know if state leaders who opposed the bills would have received black men or Muslim men at the hearings with guns in the same way. Both men at the hearing with guns were white.
She also was dismayed about the discussion of white nationalism.
"I guess I knew that it was in the dark corners of our state, but I don't like it becoming public and vocal now," she said.
