Nebraska Justice initiative seeks changes from Nebraska Legislature

The Nebraska Justice initiative sent a long list of reforms Monday to state senators for them to consider.
The group is advocating for sweeping civil rights reforms by the Legislature of schools, prisons, law enforcement agencies and state elections.
It has gathered more than 2,500 signatures of support in a week from across the state, the group said. They are on file at change.org/BlackLivesMatterNE.
Since the state's founding in 1867, Nebraska has never had a black governor, mayor, U.S. senator or U.S. representative, said Ronnie Dupree Turner, who signed the letter. Black people have been nearly entirely shut out of the political process on the highest levels of government.
"The People are not only angry that they have been shut out, we are angry that this government has consistently failed us by abdicating the responsibility to serve communities of color with the same care that it does white Nebraskans," Turner said.
"Indifference by our government creates an environment where protesters can be injured, tortured and murdered. When we see instances of violence being committed around this country, including the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Tony McDade, Tamir Rice and most recently James Scurlock in Omaha, we have to ask ourselves why these things keep happening. It is time for a new approach."
This isn't an Omaha issue, it is an issue for the entire state, he said.
The Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a two-day listening session a week ago in Omaha and Lincoln and heard from about 180 people.
In Lincoln, Jason Nord told the committee it should not listen for two days and then forget about it, as so often happens.
"We need to see sweeping changes. We need to see a dramatic change in how we do things," Nord told the senators on the committee.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said there may be some things senators can do in the 17 days left in the session beginning July 20, although only priority bills will be debated when the Legislature returns.
Some changes will have to wait until January to be introduced, or come from city councils or county boards. Legislative committees could do interim studies beginning in August.
The list of changes sent to senators Monday included:
* Demilitarization of law enforcement in Nebraska, including a ban on the use of tear gas and military-style weaponry and a significant reduction of funding in order to finance reforms;
* Ban on strangleholds and lethal force, with the exception of cases in which law enforcement was contacted to deal directly with deadly threats;
* A duty for police officers to intervene in excessive use-of-force cases;
* Required warning before firing a weapon and a ban on no-knock entry;
* Ban on shooting at moving vehicles;
* Required reporting and video recording of instances in which a gun is pointed at another human;
* End to private investigations into police misconduct and a requirement that all officer-involved shootings be immediately reported to independent investigators;
* Timely reporting of complaints on police officers and records of misconduct and a ban on hiring any officers to any positions in law enforcement if those individuals have a record of abuse or violence, or membership or support of white nationalist ideology or hate groups;
* Immediate restoration of voting rights for all people convicted of felonies and allowance for felons to vote while in prison;
* Elimination of cash bail;
* A nine-person civilian oversight and advocacy committee on diversity and civil rights in state government.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!