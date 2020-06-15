Nebraska Justice initiative seeks changes from Nebraska Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Justice initiative sent a long list of reforms Monday to state senators for them to consider.

The group is advocating for sweeping civil rights reforms by the Legislature of schools, prisons, law enforcement agencies and state elections.

It has gathered more than 2,500 signatures of support in a week from across the state, the group said. They are on file at change.org/BlackLivesMatterNE.

Since the state's founding in 1867, Nebraska has never had a black governor, mayor, U.S. senator or U.S. representative, said Ronnie Dupree Turner, who signed the letter. Black people have been nearly entirely shut out of the political process on the highest levels of government.

"The People are not only angry that they have been shut out, we are angry that this government has consistently failed us by abdicating the responsibility to serve communities of color with the same care that it does white Nebraskans," Turner said.