Nebraska Judiciary Committee to hold forums on policing and racial equality

A committee of the Nebraska Legislature will hold listening sessions in Lincoln and Omaha next week prompted by the violent deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and James Scurlock in Omaha.

The Judiciary Committee will meet at the Scott Conference Center in Omaha Monday beginning at 9 a.m., and at NET on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Tuesday, also beginning at 9 a.m.

The eight-member committee wants to hear from the public on such topics as policing, racial equality and any other related issues, said Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha. People are encouraged to share their experiences, concerns and ideas about change.

Social distancing and other precautions will be used, so there may be wait times and limits to how many can be in the hearing area at the same time. Masks will be required at both events.

The forums will allow the public to speak directly to lawmakers tasked with oversight of our state’s justice system.

“Nebraskans have had the opportunity to express themselves through public demonstrations over the past two weeks,” Lathrop said. “Now we are providing an opportunity to appeal directly to elected officials.”