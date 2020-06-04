You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska Judiciary Committee to hold forums on policing and racial equality
Nebraska Judiciary Committee to hold forums on policing and racial equality

Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha speaks during a February debate. 

 Shelly Kulhanek

A committee of the Nebraska Legislature will hold listening sessions in Lincoln and Omaha next week prompted by the violent deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and James Scurlock in Omaha. 

The Judiciary Committee will meet at the Scott Conference Center in Omaha Monday beginning at 9 a.m., and at NET on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Tuesday, also beginning at 9 a.m. 

The eight-member committee wants to hear from the public on such topics as policing, racial equality and any other related issues, said Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha. People are encouraged to share their experiences, concerns and ideas about change.

Social distancing and other precautions will be used, so there may be wait times and limits to how many can be in the hearing area at the same time. Masks will be required at both events. 

The forums will allow the public to speak directly to lawmakers tasked with oversight of our state’s justice system. 

“Nebraskans have had the opportunity to express themselves through public demonstrations over the past two weeks,” Lathrop said. “Now we are providing an opportunity to appeal directly to elected officials.”

The Scott Conference Center is in Aksarben Village, 6450 Pine St. The Lincoln NET location is small, so anyone who can attend the Omaha event is encouraged to do so, the committee said.

Both events will be live-streamed on NET and broadcast live on NET World. 

Venues outside the Capitol were chosen because of ongoing renovations there and limited space for social distancing in the hearing rooms. 

Depending on crowd sizes, people testifying may be asked to limit their speaking time so the committee can hear from as many people as possible, Lathrop said. In the interest of public health and safety, people are asked to comply with all city and state health and emergency measures, both inside and outside the venues.

Overflow space will be provided. 

After speaking, attendees may be asked to consider making room for anyone still waiting outside. Parking is available in Lot 9 directly south of the Omaha venue.

For the NET location in Lincoln, people should enter through the east doors. Only a limited number of individuals will be allowed into the studio at a time.

A link to the live-stream for each event will be posted on the NET website, netnebraska.org, and can also be accessed before the event by visiting nebraskalegislature.gov and clicking on the "Live Video Streaming" link.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

