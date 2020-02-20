Nebraska Judiciary Committee hears medical testimony on dismemberment abortion bill

When she did the procedure, she said, she was focused on making it as painless as possible for her patient and didn't consider fetal pain.

"I hope that you will have more compassion on these innocent human beings than I did, and pass this bill," she said.

It doesn't prevent a woman from having a dilation-and-evacuation abortion, she said.

"There's no medical reason that the baby has to be alive at the time this procedure is done, unless you're trying to get fresh fetal tissue for research or something," the doctor said.

At the time she was performing those abortions, Aultman said she felt it was a woman's right, and even got extra training to do them. But once she had a baby herself, she saw fetuses as little people and couldn't justify killing them just because they weren't wanted. She eventually came to believe she was practicing mass murder.

There's also concerns about exposing young residents to the procedure and expecting them to be compassionate in other care of patients, she said.

Kristen New, who worked with a counselor during college and graduate school at two abortion clinics, said she believed at the time abortions helped women. Things drastically changed when she observed a dismemberment abortion, she said.