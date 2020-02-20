Nebraska Judiciary Committee hears medical testimony on dismemberment abortion bill

Both supporters and opponents of a dismemberment abortion bill brought in medical personnel to offer testimony Thursday on the safety, humanity and effects on women and their doctors of the most common second-trimester abortion method.
The bill (LB814) would prohibit dismemberment abortions on a live fetus and would provide for criminal penalties for doctors who perform them, as well as mechanisms for civil lawsuits and stopping the procedure.
"Regardless of our individual opinions on abortion," Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist said at the Legislature's Judiciary Committee hearing, "I think we can agree that no living creature, and certainly no living human being, should be subject to this barbaric act in the name of women's health."
Dr. Kathi Aultman, a retired board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician who was a medical director for Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida, led the proponent testimony. She performed dismemberment abortions, usually done between 13 to 24 weeks of gestation, and said she had also had an abortion herself.
She said it matters that the fetus is not alive during a dismemberment abortion because of evidence the fetus feels pain at 20 weeks. And a recent review of literature showed that may be the case as early as 12 weeks.
"I support this bill because it prevents the infliction of needless pain and suffering on innocent human beings, and preserves the integrity of the medical profession," Aultman said.
When she did the procedure, she said, she was focused on making it as painless as possible for her patient and didn't consider fetal pain.
"I hope that you will have more compassion on these innocent human beings than I did, and pass this bill," she said.
It doesn't prevent a woman from having a dilation-and-evacuation abortion, she said.
"There's no medical reason that the baby has to be alive at the time this procedure is done, unless you're trying to get fresh fetal tissue for research or something," the doctor said.
At the time she was performing those abortions, Aultman said she felt it was a woman's right, and even got extra training to do them. But once she had a baby herself, she saw fetuses as little people and couldn't justify killing them just because they weren't wanted. She eventually came to believe she was practicing mass murder.
There's also concerns about exposing young residents to the procedure and expecting them to be compassionate in other care of patients, she said.
Kristen New, who worked with a counselor during college and graduate school at two abortion clinics, said she believed at the time abortions helped women. Things drastically changed when she observed a dismemberment abortion, she said.
She watched as the fetus pulled its leg out of the doctor's forceps, then its arm, and curled into a fetal position with its back to the forceps, she said. She believed the fetus experienced pain and was fighting for its life. She left the abortion clinic three months later, she said.
Opponents of the bill included Dr. Jody Steinauer, a Nebraska native and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California in San Francisco.
Steinauer said she strongly opposed the bill, as a doctor, teacher, Nebraskan and advocate for her patients.
"This bill is not about patient safety or about helping a physician provide quality medical care to a patient," she said. "It is a ban on a very safe method of abortion."
If the bill became law, it would make it a crime for doctors to use their best medical judgment in treating their patients, Steinauer said. She mentioned treating a patient that needed a second-trimester abortion because of a medical illness, so that she could be there to care for her other children. Another patient she treated that same day was 16 and hadn't realized she was pregnant until after the first trimester because she had irregular periods.
"It would go against my medical oath to not be able to offer the safest possible method of abortion to my patients in the second trimester," she said.
It should be up to patients and doctors, not dictated by lawmakers, she said.
Jon Wood, a medical student at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said appendectomies, gall bladder removal and wisdom tooth extraction are all dismemberment procedures.
"I believe that those who support this bill don't necessarily dislike dismemberment per se, but what they typically oppose is the word that comes after," Wood said.
He said bills such as this one exacerbate the state's brain drain. He would love to stay in Nebraska when he graduates but could go anywhere to practice medicine.
Every time the Legislature passes anti-evidence and intentionally inflammatory legislation such as this bill, that restricts clinicians from providing safe and effective medical procedures, or requires them to provide nonevidence-based information to patients, it is saying senators' feelings outweigh their scientific background and clinical judgment, Wood said.
"The medically underserved citizens of your state are ultimately the ones who will pay for your decision," he said.
LB814 is Geist's priority bill, which increases the likelihood it would be debated if it comes out of the Judiciary Committee.
