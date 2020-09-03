Nebraska judges question medical marijuana petition

Wishart said Thursday after the hearing the Legislature and governor would have plenty of time to come together after passage and put the rules and regulations in place.

"We already have great language to start with from my previous work," she said.

On the single subject question, Fahleson said, the subsection that grants immunity from prosecution for use, possession and purchase for those authorized, is one of the biggest problems.

If voters were given a chance, they would want to vote on that separately, he said.

Judges asked if anything in the subsections limit the size of the cannabis growing operations or detail what can be done with the growing or manufacturing process.

"No," Fahleson said.

They also wanted to know if the wording for the ballot issue came from other states they could consult. Neither side had an answer. But at least half of the 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana have done so through ballot initiatives and amendments.

Grams said the source of the ballot language was the ballot committee, with some of it perhaps from other states and tailored to comply with Nebraska's single subject rule.