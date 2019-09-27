To vape or not to vape was the big question Friday at a legislative hearing.
Nebraska health advocates and proponents of vaping products offered opposing testimony on the safety of the devices and their link to lung illnesses that have caused serious hospitalizations and deaths in recent months.
Sen. Tom Quick of Grand Island introduced an interim study (LR173) in the 2019 legislative session to examine health concerns about chemicals and pollutants found in e-cigarettes, and people involuntarily exposed to toxins and chemicals, and secondhand vapor.
With the resolution, any potential changes to law could be recommended. A hearing was held Friday in front of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Quick had a bill passed in this year's session that raised the age from 18 to 19 to buy or use vaping products. Eighteen states now require that a person be 21 to purchase vaping and tobacco products, he told the committee.
The concerns expressed in the 2019 session have played out, he said, with vaping-related lung disease blamed for 12 deaths in the U.S., and 105 cases of lung injury, including in Nebraska.
"It's safe to say that we are having a national conversation about these products and their dangers," Quick said. "I am proud that Nebraska has been a leader on this issue. However, our work to protect our children is not done."
Todd Wyatt, a scientist and professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said he's been studying the effects of smoke exposure for 25 years, and several years ago began studying what harm could come to lungs from vaping devices.
More recently, his lab has focused on the Juul device, which, in a short time, has had a meteoric rise in its popularity and market share. The Juul has an extremely high concentration of nicotine, Wyatt said, and a modified form of free-acid nicotine that mimics setting fire to tobacco, and is quickly absorbed in the body.
Harm reduction in vaping is a hypothesis that needs to be studied, he said. The question has not been fully answered.
Sarah Linden, president of Nebraska Vape Vendors Association, said there has been misleading information on vaping in the media, adding that it's not nicotine vaping that's causing the illnesses.
A study released in September by the New England Journal of Medicine showed that about 80% of the people who vaped and became ill reported having used both nicotine products and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD) products.
But the article went on to say that until the investigation into the cause of the epidemic of vaping-induced respiratory injury is complete, no conclusions can be drawn about which compounds are responsible.
In light of these cases, however, efforts should be made to increase public awareness of the harmful effects of vaping, and physicians should discourage their patients from vaping, the article said.
Linden mentioned an NBC News study that commissioned leading cannabis facilities to test 18 THC cartridges — obtained from legal dispensaries and unlicensed dealers. Thirteen out of 15 samples from black-market THC cartridges were found to contain Vitamin E, which can cause lung damage when inhaled, and 10 tested positive for pesticides. The products all contained myclobutanil, a fungicide that can transform into hydrogen cyanide when burned.
Jennifer Svoboda, co-owner of Big Red Vapor in Lincoln, said the widespread misleading and false information about vapor products is a risk to public health.
"To demonize a product that's 95% safer (than tobacco products) ... is irresponsible," she said.
She said alcohol was a greater risk to teens than vaping.
But Nick Faustman, lobbyist for the American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network, said e-cigarettes are not safe, because they contain a number of chemicals.
There seems to be a developing subplot, he said, that there's a difference between black-market products and those sold in stores.
"But I'll remind you that none of these products have been reviewed by the (Food and Drug Administration). None of them," he said. "So to draw a clear distinction between the two is rather difficult, in the opinion of my organization."
And the FDA has not approved any of these devices as smoking cessation devices, he said.
Brian Krannawitter, a lobbyist representing the American Heart Association, said the Centers for Disease Control, as of Friday, had not withdrawn its warning about e-cigarettes.
He said, tobacco policies in the state don't distinguish between e-cigarettes that contain nicotine and those that do not.