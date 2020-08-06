Nebraska governor signs budget, Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center reforms

Three Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center bills, including one (LB1140) that requires operating, strategic and emergency plans for the state's juvenile centers, were also signed by the governor. The bill will halt changes to the centers recently announced by the Department of Health and Human Services until required reports and plans, due to the Legislature on March 15, 2021, are made.

The Department of Health and Human Services had announced plans to move the girls now housed at the Kearney and Geneva Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers to a new building at the Hastings Regional Center originally meant for the boys substance-abuse treatment program. That substance abuse program would then move to Lincoln's Whitehall campus.

Other Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center bills signed into law were:

* LB1144, to create an oversight committee and require reports;

* LB1188, to establish the position of superintendent of schools to administer educational programs;

* LB1148, giving the juvenile court authority to commit a youth to a specific YRTC facility and require the Office of Juvenile Services to provide the treatment plan to courts and interested parties.

Ricketts also signed: