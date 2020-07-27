Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore criticizes Ernie Chambers for comments about Sen. Julie Slama

In a letter to the editor published Saturday in the Omaha World-Herald, Shore called Chambers’ statements “horrifying.”

“How are the young women of Nebraska to receive Mr. Chambers’ message and the lack of response by most of the leaders of our state?” Shore wrote.

“I wonder how I can ask my daughters to make their home and build their careers in a state where that type of comment goes unchallenged? This comment isn’t hurled at one woman — it’s hurled at us all. But it is especially insulting to the smart, talented and amazing young women of our state.”

Shore called on public and private sector leaders in the state to condemn Chambers’ words.

On Monday, Chambers talked about the letter from Shore and questioned why she didn’t express the same concerns about the flyer the Republicans sent on Slama's behalf against a woman, Palmtag, that attacked her as consorting with radicals and atheists. Palmtag, he said, is actually a loyal Republican and a practicing Catholic.

“They had to tear down a woman to raise up Sen. Slama, and Sen. Slama went along with it,” Chambers said.

Journal Star reported JoAnne Young contributed to this report.

