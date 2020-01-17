Nebraska Farm Bureau supports Revenue Committee's new tax reform proposal

The Nebraska Farm Bureau on Friday endorsed the property tax relief and school funding reform proposal recommended by the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

"LB974 is a good bill," Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said.

"It provides property tax relief for all Nebraskans, including farm and ranch families who've experienced the greatest property tax increases.

"It also puts the state on the path of taking back responsibility for funding K-12 education, a responsibility that's been pushed more and more onto property owners over the years."

The property tax savings in the bill is achieved largely by using state dollars to replace local property taxes now used to fund schools, Nelson said.

The bill also addresses "a long-standing concern" of the Farm Bureau, he said.

"Under our current school funding system, we have situations where the state is paying for the vast majority of the basic education costs for students in some school districts, while at the same time students in other schools, many of them rural in nature, receive little-to-no state support," Nelson said.

Six of the eight members of the Revenue Committee have announced their support for the bill.

A public hearing for the tax bill is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

