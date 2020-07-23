Nebraska economic forecast down, but not as much as expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's economic forecasting board was kinder to the state budget Thursday than some expected, reducing the estimate for the 2020-21 fiscal year's tax collections, but decreasing money for legislative spending by only about $50 million.

"It was an optimistic forecast," said Appropriations Chairman John Stinner, more optimistic than those by national economic forecasters.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, because of the pandemic, had to take into consideration more than usual, like effects of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and .

It's the years that come after this two-year state budget that will hit the state's economic outlook, Stinner said. That could be down hundreds of millions.

It gives the Legislature more than expected to consider property tax and incentive bills, and other spending bills in the last days of this session, leaving about $88 million, Stinner said.

As it is, the state has $275 million annually for property tax cuts through its Property Tax Credit Fund, that has increased each year in recent years.

The forecasting board met earlier than normal to update its forecast for the Legislature, which is meeting in its last 17 days this month and next.

The board lowered the estimate of sales tax collections by $55 million and of individual income taxes by $164 million. It raised the forecast for corporate income taxes by $23 million and kept the forecast for miscellaneous taxes the same.

