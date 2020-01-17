Nebraska Corrections seeks to control contact between employees and state senators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I believe it is the right of all Nebraskans to speak freely as constituents to their senators," she said.

"We rely on the experiences and advice of people who are the boots on the ground in these facilities when making decisions on how we fix a broken Corrections system."

Often, she said, the best ideas for solving tough problems don't come from politicians or administrators, but from the people who work day in and day out closest to the problem.

"We should be encouraging communication, not discouraging it," she said.

The prisons have been in crisis for awhile from overcrowding and understaffing. There was a riot in 2015 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution that left two inmates dead, another deadly disturbance there in 2017, officer assaults, contraband seizures, a killing of an inmate by his cellmate, and petitions from inmates complaining about lockdowns and restrictions on their abilities to meet with self-betterment clubs and use the prisons' law libraries.

"To muzzle the employees so that information getting to the Legislature is tightly controlled is not helpful in solving the crisis over at the Department of Corrections," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said.