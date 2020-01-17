Nebraska Corrections seeks to control contact between employees and state senators

The Nebraska Department of Corrections is telling employees it will soon issue a policy that will outline how they can communicate with state senators and their staffs, in meetings or hearings.
Some Corrections staff have already been contacted by lawmakers since the session started last week, an email from Corrections Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. They want information from employees related to legislative initiatives, or they may be asking them to testify at upcoming hearings that begin next week.
Strimple said that going forward, any requests from senators or their staff should be authorized by central office administration before responding to lawmakers.
"In addition, permission must be provided by Director (Scott) Frakes before any staff member testifies on behalf of NDCS," the email said.
They were asked to direct any inquiries to Strimple so they could be reviewed by Frakes.
Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, whose District 27 is where many correctional officers of varying ranks live, said it's concerning that Corrections employees would be discouraged by administration from speaking to their state senators.
She said she will continue to connect with correctional staff and all state government employees. Their thoughts and opinions would be held in the highest regard, she said, and in confidence.
"I believe it is the right of all Nebraskans to speak freely as constituents to their senators," she said.
"We rely on the experiences and advice of people who are the boots on the ground in these facilities when making decisions on how we fix a broken Corrections system."
Often, she said, the best ideas for solving tough problems don't come from politicians or administrators, but from the people who work day in and day out closest to the problem.
"We should be encouraging communication, not discouraging it," she said.
The prisons have been in crisis for awhile from overcrowding and understaffing. There was a riot in 2015 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution that left two inmates dead, another deadly disturbance there in 2017, officer assaults, contraband seizures, a killing of an inmate by his cellmate, and petitions from inmates complaining about lockdowns and restrictions on their abilities to meet with self-betterment clubs and use the prisons' law libraries.
"To muzzle the employees so that information getting to the Legislature is tightly controlled is not helpful in solving the crisis over at the Department of Corrections," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said.
In December, the corrections officers union and state administration agreed to a new pay plan with progression steps and pay increases.
The department could not be immediately reached to answer questions about the email and the new policy on communication with state senators.
