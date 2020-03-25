Nebraska coronavirus emergency funding passed, signed, about to be delivered

He explained that several members had not been there for the three-day session, and he didn't want anyone to think they had not wanted to be there to vote. The members are among those, by age or health, who have been advised to stay home and not attend gatherings of people, and they were being smart and stayed away, he said.

Those excused from voting were Sens. Steve Halloran, Robert Hilkemann, John McCollister and Patty Pansing Brooks.

He said he didn't know when the Legislature would be called back into session for the remainder of the 60-day session.

"I want to make sure that we are safe when we do come back," he said.

One reason the second session is short is to allow those running for reelection to be able to campaign before the primary, he said. And for that reason, even if things do calm down enough, he would still not plan on meeting in those two weeks before the primary election, which is May 12.

"When we do return, I don't anticipate that we're going to have business as usual," he said.