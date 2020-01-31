Nebraska bill would require annual tally of untested rape kits

A year ago, the Omaha Police Department began clearing its backlog of an estimated 1,500 sexual assault kits with a $1.9 million grant from the national Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Cavanaugh told the committee that getting estimates of the number of untested rape kits in Nebraska is hampered by a lack of publicly available data.

The report would help policymakers understand the scope of the problem, and would help them see if efforts are making progress, she said.

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth asked Cavanaugh about the status of untested kits throughout the entire state.

"I'd be happy to expand the scope of this to be the whole state," she said. "It was my intention to just start moving this forward, and Omaha and Lincoln have the largest number."

Every county uses the state crime lab, and she could ask that the crime lab issue the annual report, which would be helpful to everyone, she said.

Only one person testified on the bill. Christon MacTaggart, domestic/sexual violence project manager for the Women's Fund of Omaha, said the National Institute of Justice recommends that all sexual assault kits be tested.