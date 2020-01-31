Nebraska bill would require annual tally of untested rape kits

"Unbelievable," an eight-episode Netflix series based on a true story of a serial rapist, showed what victims of sexual assault go through as evidence is gathered during a rape kit exam.
Those exams often take hours, and are done at a time when victims are at their most vulnerable. Then, those kits may or may not be analyzed, and that information used as evidence or entered into a national database.
In September, the cast of the "Unbelievable" series went to Capitol Hill to press lawmakers to reauthorize the Debbie Smith Act, which provides federal funding to process rape kits in an effort to decrease the national backlog of DNA evidence related to sexual assaults, according to an article in The Hill.
In this session of the Nebraska Legislature, Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, too, is pressing colleagues to take at least some action on untested kits, by requiring Lincoln and Omaha — the cities with the most untested kits — to report their inventory of those kits annually.
Her bill (LB945), which had a hearing Friday in front of the Judiciary Committee, would make the report available to the public without information that could identify people.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in April that staff had begun analyzing 353 untested rape kits held in storage at the Lincoln Police Department since 2004.
A year ago, the Omaha Police Department began clearing its backlog of an estimated 1,500 sexual assault kits with a $1.9 million grant from the national Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
Cavanaugh told the committee that getting estimates of the number of untested rape kits in Nebraska is hampered by a lack of publicly available data.
The report would help policymakers understand the scope of the problem, and would help them see if efforts are making progress, she said.
Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth asked Cavanaugh about the status of untested kits throughout the entire state.
"I'd be happy to expand the scope of this to be the whole state," she said. "It was my intention to just start moving this forward, and Omaha and Lincoln have the largest number."
Every county uses the state crime lab, and she could ask that the crime lab issue the annual report, which would be helpful to everyone, she said.
Only one person testified on the bill. Christon MacTaggart, domestic/sexual violence project manager for the Women's Fund of Omaha, said the National Institute of Justice recommends that all sexual assault kits be tested.
"Adopting this best practice will enhance public safety as the testing of kits, as you've heard, allow law enforcement to identify serial rapists and potentially stop them from reoffending," MacTaggart said.
One of the reasons for so many untested kits is that, for years, kits were only tested when DNA was needed for the identity of the offender who was a stranger, she said. Many kits were not tested if the offender was known to the victim.
Jurisdictions that are testing old rape kits are finding a high percentage of serial rapists, she said.
The Women's Fund is working with the Legislature's Appropriations Committee to provide money to reduce a year-long backlog of kits at the state crime lab.
She said that from research she's done, the evidence can degrade over time, so the kits are recommended to be refrigerated or frozen prior to testing. Whether that happens depends on the law enforcement agencies.
