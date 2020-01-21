Native tribal flags may be included in Nebraska legislative chamber

Soon, if state senators give the green light, Nebraska's legislative chamber will display four colorful new flags that broaden and deepen the story of the state's heritage and history.
In addition to the U.S. flag and the Nebraska state flag, the flags of four Native tribes with historic and regional connections to the state would find a home in the chamber in which the nation's only one-house legislature meets.
"We'll just try to tell a story," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said. "It's part of our history."
Brewer, the Nebraska Legislature's first Native senator and an active legislator who has established considerable influence during his first legislative term, says his proposal "probably will not be an easy push."
Some of his colleagues already have raised questions and doubts in conversation with him and expressed some reluctance to add the Native flags.
"It won't cost the state a penny," Brewer said, and it could be accommodated while still continuing to honor the U.S. and state flags in the same way they are celebrated today.
The tribal flags of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, the Santee Sioux Nation and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska help tell and enrich the story of the history of the state, Brewer said.
And finding a home in Nebraska's iconic state Capitol, which is filled with artwork depicting the history of the state, makes sense, he said.
Those are the four federally recognized tribes with headquarters in Nebraska, he said.
Among the artwork displayed in the Capitol today are busts of Standing Bear, Red Cloud and Susette LaFlesche Tibbles, all members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
Last year, with Brewer helping lead the way, a bust of Standing Bear was placed in Statuary Hall in the nation's Capitol in Washington with great ceremony.
"The civil rights leader almost nobody knows about," stated The Washington Post headline at the time.
Statues of Standing Bear and author Willa Cather replaced Nebraska's two earlier Statuary Hall figures, William Jennings Bryan and J. Sterling Morton, which had been there since 1937.
The Legislature ordered that change in 2018.
In 2017, the Nebraska Supreme Court drove the final nail into the flood of alcohol sales in Whiteclay, where Natives from the Pine Ridge Reservation just across the border in South Dakota had long been consuming a river of beer and paying the costs in terms of health challenges and reduced lifespan.
Brewer has been part of that recent history, although he acknowledges that others played an earlier active role in Whiteclay.
"Sometimes, you can be in the right place at the right time," he said. "Maybe it was the right time to take action on some of these issues."
Brewer said his flag bill (LB937) will require a priority designation if it is to be considered during this year's 60-day legislative session.
The bill has been co-signed by Sens. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Megan Hunt of Omaha and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. Pansing Brooks has been an ally on other Native issues, including Whiteclay.
Brewer has met with Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell to discuss the logistics of accommodating the Native flags if his bill wins legislative approval and believes that can be accomplished.
"We're just trying to tell the story of part of our history," he said.
Under provisions of LB937, the Commission on Indian Affairs would obtain the flags through donations from the tribes and then be responsible for replacing those flags.
The state Capitol administrator would be directed to also provide for display of "the flags of any Indian tribes with historic and regional connections to Nebraska" in the Memorial Chamber on the 14th floor of the Capitol at no cost to the state.
