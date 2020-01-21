Native tribal flags may be included in Nebraska legislative chamber

"Sometimes, you can be in the right place at the right time," he said. "Maybe it was the right time to take action on some of these issues."

Brewer said his flag bill (LB937) will require a priority designation if it is to be considered during this year's 60-day legislative session.

The bill has been co-signed by Sens. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Megan Hunt of Omaha and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. Pansing Brooks has been an ally on other Native issues, including Whiteclay.

Brewer has met with Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell to discuss the logistics of accommodating the Native flags if his bill wins legislative approval and believes that can be accomplished.

"We're just trying to tell the story of part of our history," he said.

Under provisions of LB937, the Commission on Indian Affairs would obtain the flags through donations from the tribes and then be responsible for replacing those flags.

The state Capitol administrator would be directed to also provide for display of "the flags of any Indian tribes with historic and regional connections to Nebraska" in the Memorial Chamber on the 14th floor of the Capitol at no cost to the state.

