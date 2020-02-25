Native leaders urge senators to recognize their flags

Native representatives told state senators Tuesday that placement of tribal flags in the state Capitol's legislative chamber would recognize their historical role and significance in the history of Nebraska.
"It's a huge opportunity for tribes to be recognized," Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said during a public hearing of the Legislative Council's executive board.
"That's important for our people," he said.
"This small step ... may not seem big," he said, but it recognizes "the first people in this country."
"There's an educational aspect," Leo Yankton, an Oglala Sioux said, a story about becoming one nation.
"Our own identity needs to be recognized," he said.
Judi galashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs and a member of the Ponca Tribe, said proposed recognition of the tribes and their significance in Nebraska history "demonstrates that we are not invisible, that our lives matter."
Galashkibos told senators she was "proudly testifying on behalf of my ancestors."
You have free articles remaining.
Don Wesely also provided supporting testimony on behalf of the Winnebago Tribe.
The bill (LB937), introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would place the flags of the four Native tribes that are headquartered in Nebraska in the legislative chamber, joining the flags of the United States and the State of Nebraska.
Brewer told the board he would attempt to attach his proposal to pending legislation, recognizing that the 60-day legislative session already has reached its halfway mark.
If approved, he said, the flags would be installed with "appropriate ceremony" that recognizes the long history of Native culture and history in Nebraska.
Brewer, an Oglala Sioux, is the Nebraska Legislature's first Native senator.
His proposal would display the flags of the four federally recognized tribes with headquarters in Nebraska -- the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, the Santee Sioux Nation and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska -- in the ornate legislative chamber.
In addition, the bill also directs the Capitol administrator to provide for display of "the flags of any Indian tribes with historic and regional connections to Nebraska" in the Memorial Chamber on the 14th floor of the Capitol.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon