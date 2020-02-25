Native leaders urge senators to recognize their flags

Native representatives told state senators Tuesday that placement of tribal flags in the state Capitol's legislative chamber would recognize their historical role and significance in the history of Nebraska.

"It's a huge opportunity for tribes to be recognized," Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said during a public hearing of the Legislative Council's executive board.

"That's important for our people," he said.

"This small step ... may not seem big," he said, but it recognizes "the first people in this country."

"There's an educational aspect," Leo Yankton, an Oglala Sioux said, a story about becoming one nation.

"Our own identity needs to be recognized," he said.

Judi galashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs and a member of the Ponca Tribe, said proposed recognition of the tribes and their significance in Nebraska history "demonstrates that we are not invisible, that our lives matter."

Galashkibos told senators she was "proudly testifying on behalf of my ancestors."

Don Wesely also provided supporting testimony on behalf of the Winnebago Tribe.